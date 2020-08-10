Filings for School Board as well as mayor and council posts in Otsego and Zimmerman close Aug. 11

The filing period for candidates interested in running for mayor or city council in Zimmerman and Otsego started on July 28 and run through Aug. 11. The same is true for Elk River Area School Board candidates. Here’s a summary of those who filed by 11 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Elk River Area School Board

Three at-large seats: Joel Nelson, Ramsey; Holly M. Thompson, Zimmerman; Christi Tullbane, Rogers. Nelson, Thompson and Tullbane have filed.

Zimmerman Mayor and City Council

Mayor: Incumbent Nick Stay

Two council seats: Incumbents Jay Whiting and Sheldon Shepard

Otsego Mayor and City Council

Mayor: Incumbent Jessica Stockamp, Tina Goede and Jacob Denman

Two council seats: Incumbents Cory Tanner and Jason Warehime; Brittany Moores, Rayman James, Jeffrey Dahl and Joel Cornell

