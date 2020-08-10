Filings for School Board as well as mayor and council posts in Otsego and Zimmerman close Aug. 11
The filing period for candidates interested in running for mayor or city council in Zimmerman and Otsego started on July 28 and run through Aug. 11. The same is true for Elk River Area School Board candidates. Here’s a summary of those who filed by 11 a.m. on Aug. 10.
Filing tracker for local offices
Elk River Area School Board
Three at-large seats: Joel Nelson, Ramsey; Holly M. Thompson, Zimmerman; Christi Tullbane, Rogers. Nelson, Thompson and Tullbane have filed.
Zimmerman Mayor and City Council
Mayor: Incumbent Nick Stay
Two council seats: Incumbents Jay Whiting and Sheldon Shepard
Otsego Mayor and City Council
Mayor: Incumbent Jessica Stockamp, Tina Goede and Jacob Denman
Two council seats: Incumbents Cory Tanner and Jason Warehime; Brittany Moores, Rayman James, Jeffrey Dahl and Joel Cornell
