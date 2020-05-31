The filing period for two seats on the Elk River City Council and three seats on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners opened on Tuesday, May 19 and closes Tuesday, June 2.

Here’s a look at who has filed as of 5 p.m. on May 29.

Elk River City Council

•Ward 2: Matt Westgaard.

•Ward 3: Mike Beyer; Josh Hassing

Sherburne County Board of Commissioners

•District 1: Barb Burandt, Elk River, incumbent; Andrew Hulse, Elk River.

•District 3: Tim Dolan, Elk River, incumbent; Anne M. Kostrzewski, Zimmerman.

•District 5: Lisa Fobbe, Princeton, incumbent; Bryan D. Lawrence, Princeton

State Senate

District 30

•Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, incumbent

•Diane Nguyun, DFL, Elk River

House of Representatives

District 30A

•Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, incumbent.

Chad Hobot, DFL, Elk River

District 30B

•Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, incumbent.

•Brad Kovach, DFL, Otsego

The Sherburne County Government Center is open by appointment only. To make an appointment to file for office, call the auditor-treasurer’s office  763-765-4351 or the main government center reception desk at 763-765-3000.

Candidates for Zimmerman and Otsego council and mayoral seats may file starting July 28 through Aug. 11. The same is true for Elk River Area School Board candidates.

Load comments