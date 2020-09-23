Dean’s lists:
Western Technical College, Wisconsin
Ramsey
James Stevenson
Graduations:
Bemidji State University
Elk River
Victoria Adams, BS; Antonia Bailey, BS; Miranda Beyer, BS; Jake Dahlheimer, BS; Jared Davies, BS, summa cum laude; Emily Holmquist, BS, cum laude; Emmanuelle Kreger, BS, cum laude; Reed Marohn, BS, cum laude; Kameron Moffatt, BS; Kyle Nielsen, BS; Cassandra Oslund, BS; Cole Schultz, BS, cum laude
Nowthen
Michael Heineman, master of business administration and a master of special education
Otsego
Shari Elmquist, BS, magna cum laude; Daniel Forsgren, BS; Abigail Gearou, BS, magna cum laude
Ramsey
Joshua Gable, BS; Logan Hanson, BS; Mark Kapala, BS, magna cum laude; Kourtney Koenig, BS, magna cum laude; Lily Larson, BS, magna cum laude; Samantha Medved, BS; Michaela Sundberg, BS, magna cum laude
Rogers
Emily Bjorgan, BS; Macayla Braun, BS, cum laude; Roderic Hill, BS; Cassidie Kunkel, BS; Lida Torgerud, BS, cum laude
Zimmerman
Dylan Ellingson, BS; Tiffany Lindstrom, BS, summa cum laude; Mackenzie Riley, BS; Kara Thielsen, BA and BS, magna cum laude
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rogers
Alex Przybilla, BS, business administration-finance
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Otsego
Elli Anderson, BS, management, honors; Amy Brown, BS, exercise and sport science, exercise science - pre-professional track, honors
Ramsey
Katelynn Bozich, master of science in education, student affairs administration in higher education; Amelia Wagener, BS, philosophy
Rogers
Lauren Konkol, BS, athletic training, honors; Reed Morgan, BS, political science; public administration, honors
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Ramsey
Joshua Norman, BS, resource management - natural resource planning, summa cum laude
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.