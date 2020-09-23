Dean’s lists:

Western Technical College, Wisconsin

Ramsey

James Stevenson

Graduations:

Bemidji State University

Elk River

Victoria Adams, BS; Antonia Bailey, BS; Miranda Beyer, BS; Jake Dahlheimer, BS; Jared Davies, BS, summa cum laude; Emily Holmquist, BS, cum laude; Emmanuelle Kreger, BS, cum laude; Reed Marohn, BS, cum laude; Kameron Moffatt, BS; Kyle Nielsen, BS; Cassandra Oslund, BS; Cole Schultz, BS, cum laude

Nowthen

Michael Heineman, master of business administration and a master of special education

Otsego

Shari Elmquist, BS, magna cum laude; Daniel Forsgren, BS; Abigail Gearou, BS, magna cum laude

Ramsey

Joshua Gable, BS; Logan Hanson, BS; Mark Kapala, BS, magna cum laude; Kourtney Koenig, BS, magna cum laude; Lily Larson, BS, magna cum laude; Samantha Medved, BS; Michaela Sundberg, BS, magna cum laude

Rogers

Emily Bjorgan, BS; Macayla Braun, BS, cum laude; Roderic Hill, BS; Cassidie Kunkel, BS; Lida Torgerud, BS, cum laude

Zimmerman

Dylan Ellingson, BS; Tiffany Lindstrom, BS, summa cum laude; Mackenzie Riley, BS; Kara Thielsen, BA and BS, magna cum laude

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rogers

Alex Przybilla, BS, business administration-finance

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Otsego

Elli Anderson, BS, management, honors; Amy Brown, BS, exercise and sport science, exercise science - pre-professional track, honors

Ramsey

Katelynn Bozich, master of science in education, student affairs administration in higher education; Amelia Wagener, BS, philosophy

Rogers

Lauren Konkol, BS, athletic training, honors; Reed Morgan, BS, political science; public administration, honors

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Ramsey

Joshua Norman, BS, resource management - natural resource planning, summa cum laude

