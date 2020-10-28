Dean’s lists:

South Dakota State University

Elk River

Joshua Dean Daniel, Mollie Kathleen Heinen

Otsego

Chase Timothy Cayo, Maximus Fuller. Cole Anthony Johnson, Sydney Taylor Mincheff

Ramsey

Olivia Rachel Corneil, Kelly Nicole Mitchell

Rogers

Thomas Edward Andersen, Karianna Elizabeth Larson, Kayla Marie Larson, Ella Rae Padden, Jenna Marie Parliament, Jonathan Allen Schaupp, Ben Michael Solem

Graduations:

St. Olaf College

Rogers

Maddie Thiebault, sociology/anthropology

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Zimmerman

Mitchell Mossman, criminal justice

Western Technical College, Wisconsin

Otsego

Sandra McKenzie, business management program

