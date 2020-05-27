Dean’s lists:
Mercy College of Health Sciences, Iowa
Zimmerman
Madeline Dreshar
Graduations:
Boise State University
Otsego
Laura Betker, master of social work
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Elk River
Destinee Bell, BS, alcohol & drug studies; Michelle Binsfeld, BS, applied organizational studies, magna cum laude; Andrew David, MBA, Business Administration; Molly Hickerson, BS, psychology; Clara Musselman, BS, social studies teaching; Anna Neuman, BS, psychology; Matthew Osberg, BS, accounting, magna cum laude; Chloe Rand, AA, liberal studies; Nicole Remus, BS, marketing, magna cum laude; Sarah Schroeder, BS, special education: academic & behav srat, summa cum laude; Brendan Simmonds, BS, marketing; Emily Thompson, BS, corrections; Mary Wiczek, MSN, nursing science
Otsego
Jenae Carey, BS, mass media; Sarah Janckila, BS, marketing, cum laude; Travis Limoseth, BS, history; Breana Stang, BS, community health education, summa cum laude
Ramsey
Emma Collin, BS, special education: academic & behav srat, cum laude; Amber Cuevas, BS, RN baccalaureate completion, cum laude; Megan Hamann, BS, communication studies; Madisyn Komarek, BS, health & physical education, cum laude; Cameron Krueger, BS, alcohol & drug studies; Samuel Licari, BS, music industry, audio production, magna cum laude; Riley Perry, BS, communication studies; Brandon Petersen, AA, liberal studies
Rogers
Samantha Braesch, BS, corrections, summa cum laude; Brandi Cassady, BS, RN baccalaureate completion; Brooke Dorn, BS, marketing; Jordain Fieber, BSSW, social work, cum laude; Evan Gadtke, BS, finance; Rachel Hinz, BS, dental hygiene, summa cum laude; Benjamin Jacobsen, BS, communication studies; Holly Jendro, BS, RN baccalaureate completion; Zachary Kline, BS, computer information technology; Paige Larrabee, BS, marketing, cum laude; Rebecca Reiter, BS, manufacturing engineering tech; Reed Seifert, BS, management; Madeline Smisek, BS, finance
Zimmerman
Noah Hallbeck, BS, accounting; Molly McChesney, BS, communication studies; Anna Ruel, MS, counseling and student personnel; Erica Stene Winkler, EDD, counselor education & supervision; Chelsea Swanson, BS, family consumer science, cum laude
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Elk River
Lisa Close, MS, nursing; Bradley Geist, BS, mathematics: actuarial science; Thomas Lien, BS, project management; Eric Plude, SPEC, educational leadership; Madison Reichert, BS, elementary inclusive education, summa cum laude; Christine Rustad, RN to BSN, nursing; Melanie Smith, AA, liberal arts
Otsego
Johnathan Lee, BS, computer science, summa cum laude; Benjamin Robeck, MS, nursing
Rogers
Camille Mattson, MS, educational leadership
Zimmerman
Lisa Andrews, BS, university studies; Carlie Lage, BS, business administration, BS, finance, magna cum laude; Austin May, BS, construction management
Morningside College, Iowa
Elk River
Jake Kohorst, BA, business administration
Western Governors University, Utah
Elk River
Jessica Lynch, BA, special education; Akhsa Malinskaya, BS, nursing
Otsego
Jennifer Daleiden, BS, nursing
Zimmerman
Pamela Roth, Master of Science, nursing - leadership to management (BSN to MSN); Cori Wallace, BA, special education
