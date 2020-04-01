Dean’s lists:
Bemidji State University
Elk River
Jared Davies, Tyler Hanson, Cole Schultz, Noah Shenkle, Stephanie St Aubin, David Woyke
Nowthen
Phillip Cronky
Otsego
Cole Daleiden, Abigail Gearou, Kaelyn Kimmick, Paiton Kothman, Ryan Makela
Ramsey
Taylor Bray, Brynn Dammer, Brandon Frankfurth, Quinn Hufnagel
Rogers
Macayla Braun, Abigale Kaehler, Jonathan Krumsieg, Kurtis Kunkel, Jamie Turnquist
Zimmerman
Sydney Archer, Cassidy Baker, Ellie Neilson, Victoria Oas, Bethany Steinke, Caitlin Steiskal, Kara Thielsen
St. Catherine University
Nowthen
Hunter Ulwelling
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Elk River
Kennedy Strain
Graduations:
Bethel University
Elk River
Fortune Nchanji, biology; Connor Olson, accounting and finance
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Elk River
Elijah Ehr, BBA, management; Kayla Olsen, BA, English
Nowthen
Monica Sjodin, BS, kinesiology
Ramsey
Logan Bergevin, BS, geography
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Otsego
Carl Parent, B.S., biomedical engineering, biomedical engineering, graduated with distinction
Rogers
Chase Schottler, B.S., computer engineering, graduated with distinction
