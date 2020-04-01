Dean’s lists:

Bemidji State University

Elk River

Jared Davies, Tyler Hanson, Cole Schultz, Noah Shenkle, Stephanie St Aubin, David Woyke

Nowthen

Phillip Cronky

Otsego

Cole Daleiden, Abigail Gearou, Kaelyn Kimmick, Paiton Kothman, Ryan Makela

Ramsey

Taylor Bray, Brynn Dammer, Brandon Frankfurth, Quinn Hufnagel

Rogers

Macayla Braun, Abigale Kaehler, Jonathan Krumsieg, Kurtis Kunkel, Jamie Turnquist

Zimmerman

Sydney Archer, Cassidy Baker, Ellie Neilson, Victoria Oas, Bethany Steinke, Caitlin Steiskal, Kara Thielsen

St. Catherine University

Nowthen

Hunter Ulwelling

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Elk River

Kennedy Strain

Graduations:

Bethel University

Elk River

Fortune Nchanji, biology; Connor Olson, accounting and finance

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Elk River

Elijah Ehr, BBA, management; Kayla Olsen, BA, English

Nowthen

Monica Sjodin, BS, kinesiology

Ramsey

Logan Bergevin, BS, geography

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Otsego

Carl Parent, B.S., biomedical engineering, biomedical engineering, graduated with distinction

Rogers

Chase Schottler, B.S., computer engineering, graduated with distinction

