Dean’s lists:

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Elk River

Dominick Zappa

Nowthen

Catherine Buffie

Otsego

Carl Parent, John Torresani

Rogers

Jack DeMarais, Savannah Klein, Richard McCormick, Sophia Schmidt, Ethan York

Graduations:

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Elk River

Blake Dalzell, BS, aviation; Gunnar Davies, BS, marketing; Tristan Dockter-Gust, BS, sport management; Ryan Osberg, BS, life science teaching (5-12); Wallace Pope, BS, social studies teaching, cum laude; Elizabeth Schmitz, BA, biochemistry, cum laude; Natalie Strack, BS, communication disorders, cum laude

Nowthen

Dylan Bebeau, BS, law enforcement

Otsego

Nicole Blake, BS, marketing; Caleb Burke, BSEC, computer engineering, magna cum laude; Jasmine Dancer, BA, English; Boluwatife Gbadebo, BS, biol: biomedical sciences; Linh Hoang, BS, psychology, magna cum laude; Drew Jordan, BA, English, cum laude

Ramsey

Elena Asp, BS, corrections; Alyssa Bertrand, BS, psychology; Cody Clemens, BS, finance; Stephanie Edgeton, BS, special education: academic and behav srat; Cameron Krueger, BS, alcohol and drug studies; Kyle Patterson, BS, sport management; Matthew Quist, BS, sport management

Rogers

Alyssa Molnar, BS, psychology, summa cum laude; Keaton Mumm, BS, geog: professional; Samson Okorie, BS, biol: biomedical sciences; Alexandra Schaub, BA, creative writing; Tristan Sweet, BSEC, computer engineering, cum laude; Alicia Utecht, BA, English, summa cum laude; Alicia Utecht, BS, communication studies, summa cum laude; Robert Vukelich, BSCE, civil engineering, cum laude

Zimmerman

Mariah Albrecht, BS, sport management; Bailey Engelkes, BS, finance; Mariah Gjerdingen, BS, marketing; Jaydee Green, BA, biochemistry, magna cum laude; Trenton Mitchell, BS, law enforcement; Cass Rademacher, BS, law enforcement; Jaime Smith, BS, sport management

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Otsego

Sally Dufner, MS, educational leadership; Katie Langer, MS, school psychology

Elk River

Connor Hanson, BS, university studies; Katie Heil, BS, project management; Jeffrey Rieder, MHA, healthcare administration; Emily Thedens, BS, elementary inclusive education

Zimmerman

Karly Syverson, BS, entertainment industries and technology

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Elk River

Amanda Koehn, College of Letters and Science, radiologic science

