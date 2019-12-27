Dean’s lists:
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Elk River
Dominick Zappa
Nowthen
Catherine Buffie
Otsego
Carl Parent, John Torresani
Rogers
Jack DeMarais, Savannah Klein, Richard McCormick, Sophia Schmidt, Ethan York
Graduations:
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Elk River
Blake Dalzell, BS, aviation; Gunnar Davies, BS, marketing; Tristan Dockter-Gust, BS, sport management; Ryan Osberg, BS, life science teaching (5-12); Wallace Pope, BS, social studies teaching, cum laude; Elizabeth Schmitz, BA, biochemistry, cum laude; Natalie Strack, BS, communication disorders, cum laude
Nowthen
Dylan Bebeau, BS, law enforcement
Otsego
Nicole Blake, BS, marketing; Caleb Burke, BSEC, computer engineering, magna cum laude; Jasmine Dancer, BA, English; Boluwatife Gbadebo, BS, biol: biomedical sciences; Linh Hoang, BS, psychology, magna cum laude; Drew Jordan, BA, English, cum laude
Ramsey
Elena Asp, BS, corrections; Alyssa Bertrand, BS, psychology; Cody Clemens, BS, finance; Stephanie Edgeton, BS, special education: academic and behav srat; Cameron Krueger, BS, alcohol and drug studies; Kyle Patterson, BS, sport management; Matthew Quist, BS, sport management
Rogers
Alyssa Molnar, BS, psychology, summa cum laude; Keaton Mumm, BS, geog: professional; Samson Okorie, BS, biol: biomedical sciences; Alexandra Schaub, BA, creative writing; Tristan Sweet, BSEC, computer engineering, cum laude; Alicia Utecht, BA, English, summa cum laude; Alicia Utecht, BS, communication studies, summa cum laude; Robert Vukelich, BSCE, civil engineering, cum laude
Zimmerman
Mariah Albrecht, BS, sport management; Bailey Engelkes, BS, finance; Mariah Gjerdingen, BS, marketing; Jaydee Green, BA, biochemistry, magna cum laude; Trenton Mitchell, BS, law enforcement; Cass Rademacher, BS, law enforcement; Jaime Smith, BS, sport management
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Otsego
Sally Dufner, MS, educational leadership; Katie Langer, MS, school psychology
Elk River
Connor Hanson, BS, university studies; Katie Heil, BS, project management; Jeffrey Rieder, MHA, healthcare administration; Emily Thedens, BS, elementary inclusive education
Zimmerman
Karly Syverson, BS, entertainment industries and technology
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Elk River
Amanda Koehn, College of Letters and Science, radiologic science
