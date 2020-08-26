Dean’s lists:
Colorado College
Zimmerman
Annika Koch
Concordia University Wisconsin
Otsego
Madison Chapman
Ramsey
Jane Marie Hiller
Lawrence University, Wisconsin
Elk River
A.J. Ulwelling
Manchester University, Indiana
Elk River
Rohan Willoughby
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Elk River
Kylee Reimann
Zimmerman
Rylie Hinrichs
St. Cloud Technical & Community College
Elk River
Mikalene Espinoza
Ramsey
Hannah Hoekman, Sarah Oyori
Rogers
Ryan Maurer
Zimmerman
Zachary Bartlett, Timothy Gruis, Sara Landrus, Brian Peterson, Kasey Speller
Graduations:
Marquette University, Wisconsin
Zimmerman
Samantha Fettig, master of science, nursing
Miami University, Ohio
Ramsey
Christian Mohs, BS, finance
University of Minnesota Crookston
Otsego
Neh Ndingwan, BS, health management
Zimmerman
Miranda Wohlers, BS, management
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Elk River
Alyse Grunewald, BS, industrial engineering
Ramsey
Madelyn Anderla, BS, communication arts; Kylie Bloch, BS, neurobiology; Emily Johnson, BS, genetics and genomics
Rogers
Bryce Anderson, BS, neurobiology; Jack DeMarais, BS, conservation biology, graduated with distinction; Drew Jenson, BS, business: management and human resources
Zimmerman
Nichole Peterson, BS, chemistry
University of Wisconsin-Superior
Ramsey
Luke Olson, BS, physical education: exercise
Zimmerman
Allisen Kloncz, BS, elementary education
Wartburg College, Iowa
Zimmerman
Abigail Jones, BS, music education, cum laude
Western Governors University
Otsego
Lori Althaus, master of science, nursing - leadership and management (BSN to MSN); Vane Kinara, BS, nursing
Zimmerman
Becca Concannon, BA, special education
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.