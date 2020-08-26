Dean’s lists:

Colorado College

Zimmerman

Annika Koch

Concordia University Wisconsin

Otsego

Madison Chapman

Ramsey

Jane Marie Hiller

Lawrence University, Wisconsin

Elk River

A.J. Ulwelling

Manchester University, Indiana

Elk River

Rohan Willoughby

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Elk River

Kylee Reimann

Zimmerman

Rylie Hinrichs

St. Cloud Technical & Community College

Elk River

Mikalene Espinoza

Ramsey

Hannah Hoekman, Sarah Oyori

Rogers

Ryan Maurer

Zimmerman

Zachary Bartlett, Timothy Gruis, Sara Landrus, Brian Peterson, Kasey Speller

Graduations:

Marquette University, Wisconsin

Zimmerman

Samantha Fettig, master of science, nursing

Miami University, Ohio

Ramsey

Christian Mohs, BS, finance

University of Minnesota Crookston

Otsego

Neh Ndingwan, BS, health management

Zimmerman

Miranda Wohlers, BS, management

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Elk River

Alyse Grunewald, BS, industrial engineering

Ramsey

Madelyn Anderla, BS, communication arts; Kylie Bloch, BS, neurobiology; Emily Johnson, BS, genetics and genomics

Rogers

Bryce Anderson, BS, neurobiology; Jack DeMarais, BS, conservation biology, graduated with distinction; Drew Jenson, BS, business: management and human resources

Zimmerman

Nichole Peterson, BS, chemistry

University of Wisconsin-Superior

Ramsey

Luke Olson, BS, physical education: exercise

Zimmerman

Allisen Kloncz, BS, elementary education

Wartburg College, Iowa

Zimmerman

Abigail Jones, BS, music education, cum laude

Western Governors University

Otsego

Lori Althaus, master of science, nursing - leadership and management (BSN to MSN); Vane Kinara, BS, nursing

Zimmerman

Becca Concannon, BA, special education

