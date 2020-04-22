Student Notes ~ April 2020 Apr 22, 2020 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dean's ListSt. Catherine UniversityZimmermanElizabeth Westphal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags College Notes Dean's Lists Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMinnesota health officials confirm case of novel coronavirus in Morrison CountyOtsego family hopes Rosie the dog is headed homeSecond man charged in Ramsey gun store burglaryTwo dead in Forest LakeBrother, sister die in murder-suicideFirst COVID-19 case confirmed in Mille Lacs CountyFormer Lakeville mayor diesTornado drill sirens set for Thursday, April 16District 192 School Board offers superintendent position to Jason BergMany lights to shine Monday night in Princeton Images Videos CommentedJudge Thomas B. Poch (6)Todd James Staples (4)If you have PPE to donate, contact Morrison County Public Health to coordinate (2)Doris Jean Hirman (2)Jeff "ABE" Abel (2)Letter: Connexus Energy: ‘Half-truths’? (2)Marjorie "Joyce" Vessel (2)Fillmore W. Olson (1)Mary Ellen Lapham (1)Jared D. Hoheisel (1)
