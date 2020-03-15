Imagine giving a speech. Now imagine it being the difference between winning and losing a competition.
That’s what students from the Elk River High School speech team had to picture from Feb. 15-17 at the Harvard National Forensics Tournament in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Senior Joey Eberle finished first in the oratory competition out of 348 students, becoming the first student in the history of Elk River speech to win the competition. He said it meant a lot not just for himself, but for the team as well.
“I think speech is a great activity,” Eberle said. “I play other sports, the same as my teammates, but in speech and debate, it’s your words that are judged and not your physical capabilities. It’s very validating to say that you matter, that your words matter. Nowadays in our society, we tend to lose the thought that words matter. Being validated for your words is something truly special.
“Whether it’s a boardroom meeting or the Senate floor or talking with your friend, everybody has communication. Everybody has words and they all have a voice. We can talk about politicians and the actions [they take] now that is disheartening. However, I think this generation gets put down a bit for the actions we take, for the words we say, the beliefs we hold. I think that is true. We are waining on our usage of our voice. Speech and debate in particular harnesses that voice and that identity and you can master it. It’s more applicable than any other thing you can do in high school. That’s useful in all fields whether it’s STEM or art and literature.”
Elk River speech coach Allison Harmer said it’s incredibly difficult to finish first in oratory at the National Forensics Tournament.
“It’s bigger than the actual nationals tournament,” Harmer said. “Joey had told me last year in sort of an offhand comment that he would really like to win Harvard. To watch him in that final round and to see this thing that he’d been working on for over a year that he’d been thinking about…it’s not that it makes me any more proud of him, but it’s so rewarding to know that the work they’ve put in is recognized by other people. Ideally, I want them all down there. I know how much work they put in and how much they love what they are saying.”
Unlike speech, which is formal and structured, senior Cheslea Bonk and junior Olivia Kramer participated in the humor section of the tournament. The word humor in speech or forensics is different from what is commonly known. Instead of humor meaning to enlighten people or entertain them, humor in this case is an interpretation of a great work of literature or theater.
“You take a script from a play or something and you interpret it to give a message that you care about,” Kramer said. “It doesn’t always have to be like what the author wrote concretely. It is a lot of times based on how you interpret the piece and the words.”
Before the tournament, the students along with Harmer toured historic sites of Boston. They walked the Freedom Trail, saw the site of the Boston Massacre, and visited the New England Aquarium.
During the tournament, the Elks were all business. In addition to Eberle finishing in first place in the oratory competition, Bonk and Kramer made the octofinals, or the top 60 competitors, of the humor competition. Senior Abby Peterson made the octofinals of the informative competition and junior Lucy Leither made the octofinals in oratory and the quarterfinals in informative. Bonk also made the octofinals in the program oral interpretation.
Harmer said nothing is more important to her as a teacher than teaching her students how much power they and their words have.
“Our society does not listen to young people,” she said. “For these students to get 10 minutes where someone has to listen to their ideas, whether it’s through acting or through a public address, I don’t think there’s anything more important that I can do for them than to teach them that their words are powerful. That they are powerful and that, as cheesy as it sounds, they can change the world and that they have that power. I hope that outside of tournaments and outside of trophies and medals that they leave here knowing that they mattered and that they were heard and that they continue to be heard in our world.”
Bonk said it was a dream come true to compete at Harvard University.
“If you would have told 5-year-old me that I would’ve been standing on Harvard’s campus, let alone competing in the semifinal round for a national speech tournament, she would’ve lost her mind,” Bonk said. “I owe all of it to speech.”
