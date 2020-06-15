Adeline Tiggelaar
Parents: James and Jozette Tiggelaar
Town: Zimmerman
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. In her senior year, Adeline took AP English Literature and Composition, Exploring Materials (art independent study course), AP Physics, Government, Economics, Painting, and AVID. She was involved in the Varsity Dance Team, National Honor Society, Student Council, Prom Crew, Track and Field, and LINK Crew.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? For her most memorable high school experience, Adeline cannot decide between her time on the dance team, going to football games, or receiving the title of Homecoming Queen her senior year. On the dance team, she made friends that she is going to miss. She also worked hard together with her teammates and made it twice to the State Dance Competition. There were many experiences had on the dance team that she will never forget. She loves her teammates very much. Going to football games was something she enjoyed because they were fun and she got to meet new people and spend time with friends. She rarely missed a game.
What are your plans for the future? Adeline is planning on attending the University of Minnesota in pursuit of a sociology degree.
Dayton Koehler
Parents: Stacy Koehler and Josh Koehler
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Dayton’s favorite classes were math with Mrs. Beaver and AP Physics with Mr. Doherty.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Dayton’s most memorable high school experience was going to senior night for basketball with his friends because he watched some of his friends play in their last home game.
What are your plans for the future? Dayton is going to be attending the University of Washington in Seattle and he’s planning on majoring in biology.
Ella Dipprey
Parents: Robert Dipprey and Elizabeth Dipprey
Town: Zimmerman
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Ella was on the Zimmerman High School Dance Team, and she was extremely honored to go to State with her team this year. She found a good balance between her involvement with the dance team and her PSEO classes.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Ella’s most memorable high school experience was joining Zimmerman Dance Team. Being a part of the team taught her perseverance and how to push herself.
What are your plans for the future? Ella plans to attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to finish earning her Bachelor’s degree. She is interested in majoring in Biology and eventually going to medical school.
Jamison Ward
Parents: Kimberly and Duane Ward
Town: Zimmerman
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. During his senior year, Jamison served as a team captain for the Zimmerman soccer, knowledge bowl, and track & field teams. He was also involved in the National Honor Society and his school’s Link Crew.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Jamison’s most memorable high school experience was meeting and becoming acquainted with so many different students, teachers, and coaches through his various classes, sports, and school activities. This experience broadened Jamison’s horizons and allowed him to learn countless life lessons as a result.
What are your plans for the future? Jamison will attend the University of Minnesota this fall to study Physics.
Joseph Zaidi
Parents: Mustafa Zaidi, Samira Tajuri
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Joseph has been involved in fall soccer, winter one act play, and spring track and field during his final year at Zimmerman High School.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Joseph’s most memorable experience is the commute to and from school. Joseph feels the most like himself when preparing for and finishing a day of school. It energizes him while also bringing relief.
What are your plans for the future? Joseph plans to attend the college of science and engineering at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Kaylee Turney
Parents: Heather and Aaron Turney
Town: Zimmerman
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Kaylee has had a full schedule all four years of high school, even her senior year. She strived and achieved a perfect GPA all four years. Her favorite classes have been band and Biomed. She is extremely involved in music. She played the French horn for band, played in pit orchestra for 3 years, participated in pep band all four years, was the president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society for its first year in Zimmerman, marched in the 728 Cadets Summer Marching Band, and marched in the River Valley Sound Winter Hornline. She also participated in band buddies with middle schoolers and even tutored for a while. She was a LINK leader during her junior year
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Kaylee’s most memorable high school experience was marching for the 728 Cadets. She played the mellophone and got to compete all over the state. Her favorite memory is going to Colorado last summer.
She got to go white water rafting, hiking, rock climbing, and marched in two parades in Breckenridge and Frisco. These memories are special to her because it was the most fun she’s ever had and she became even closer to her “band family.” The crowds in Colorado were the loudest and most supportive Kaylee has ever seen. Kaylee and the Cadets were even stopped at gas stations and convenience stores after the parades by locals to say that they only came to watch them. Marching band gave Kaylee a second family that she will treasure forever.
What are your plans for the future? Kaylee is planning to attend Luther College in the fall and work towards a degree in music education. Thanks to her wonderful mentor and teacher Shannon Curtis, she plans to inspire through music.
Rachel Bickman
Parents: Angie and Joe Bickman
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. This year Rachel played soccer, dance, and track, and the ZHS dance team competed for the second time in three years at the State Meet! She has been able to create valued connections through being a Link Leader, and Rachel took AP English and AP Physics, and although she only took AP Physics for a semester, the people she met and became closer to made it worth the mention.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Rachel has had so many tremendous memories throughout high school that she truly can not pick one. She has loved all of them because it has been the people around her in every moment that has made them so special; bonding over the difficult classes, laughing at their mistakes, and yelling their hearts out at sporting events.
What are your plans for the future? Rachel will be attending Gustavus this fall and she is very excited; she finds the ideas and actions of people fascinating and knowing that while everyone is different, they all still share very similar thoughts and feelings, so she thinks she will major in Psychology and see where life goes.
Samantha Andresen
Parents: Tom and Nadyne Andresen
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Sammy’s involvement in high school classes was being a senior class officer while participating in two AP classes, Physics and English Literature and Composition. She participated in Archery, Pit Orchestra, National Honor Society, and Tri-M Music Honor Society during the duration of her senior year.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Sammy’s most memorable high school experience was probably the 2019 Tackle Cancer Football Game during her senior year. The vibes of the crowd were energetic and happy and it felt like the moment would never end! It was special because she got to lead a lot of the student chants and kept the student section alive.
What are your plans for the future? Sammy’s plans for the future pertain around obtaining a D.O., or a Degree of Optometry. She is going to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to obtain a 4-year degree in Biology and then onto the Ohio State University to go into their optometry department.
