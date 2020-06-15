Camille Wilder
Parents: Ryan and Amanda Wilder
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. I spend the first semester of this past year taking PSEO classes at Anoka-Ramsey Community College completing my Associate’s degree. For second semester, I took PSEO classes through the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? One semester, my lunch period overlapped with my sister’s, and we would skip to walk around or watch Netflix in the stairwell.
What are your plans for the future? Next year, I plan to continue at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul, where I will major in pre-med biology. After that, I plan to go to med school and have a career in the medical field.
Ellie Steinle
Parents: Tom Steinle, Annie Steinle
Town: Corcoran
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. I was a captain on the Spectrum volleyball team and was a full time PSEO student at Bethel University.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? My most memorable experience was the pink out volleyball game. The stands were full of people and it was such an exciting atmosphere. I remember thinking about how much I loved to play with my best friends around me and how I never wanted that moment to end.
What are your plans for the future? My future plans are to attend Bethel University and major in Biokinetics.
Isabella Dorval
Parents: Daniel and Tracy Dorval
Town: Otsego
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. I participated in the fall play, Radium Girls, as Grace Fryer and in the spring musical, “Seussical,” as Thing 1. I was part of the quiz bowl team this year, which was fun even though the season was cut short. I also played alto saxophone in our Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? I think my most memorable high school experience was being the lead role in this year’s fall play, Radium Girls. The cast was incredible and the role was the most fun and exciting role I’ve ever had. I’m very grateful that I got that experience to remember as the end of my high school theater career, since the spring musical performance was canceled. I love my theater family, and I will miss them very much.
What are your plans for the future? I’m going to the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall for biology. After that, I’m considering several possible paths, including genetics and biotechnology.
Kaylee Betzler
Parents: Ronald & Julie Betzler
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. I played volleyball for SHS since seventh grade and was varsity captain my senior year. I was the SHS girls basketball team manager my junior and senior years. I took a wide variety of college courses my junior and senior years ending my high school career with a total of 50 college credits.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? I always loved when the volleyball season came around, and homecoming was a great time too!
What are your plans for the future? I plan to study business at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul this fall.
Lauren White
Parents: Doug and Amy White
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. This past year I was actually able to earn my AA degree by taking many college classes in high school. I took many business classes to try and figure out which field of business I am most interested in. I took an ethics class, which was very interesting and gave me lots to think about. I also took some math, science, government, economics, and literature classes. This past year I became the president of the National Honor Society at Spectrum. While in NHS this year, I was able to help with blood drives, set up school dances, and participate in the Polar Plunge. I also was a Link Leader for the 9th graders, which was super fun to get to know them and be a leader for them.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? My most memorable high school experience would be participating in the polar plunge for the past three years. I would go with my fellow NHS members and we would go jump in the freezing cold lake to support the Special Olympics. After we left, we would stop at a little coffee shop to get hot chocolate and a pastry. This was special to me because I was able to be a part of a good cause with my friends and make memories together.
What are your plans for the future? I am planning to attend the University of Wisconsin- River Falls and major in Business Administration Management / Marketing. Since I have completed my AA degree, I will be attending UWRF for approximately two and a half years. I want to study abroad as well as participate in internships while in college.
McKenzie Alders
Parents: Jenny and Jason Alders
Town: Nowthen
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. I am graduating with my AA Degree and 80 college credits. I was captain of the cross country team and played basketball and track and field in addition.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? My most memorable high school experience was homecoming this year. It’s always a great time to come together with friends and make fun memories. Being homecoming queen was super fun too!
What are your plans for the future? I am going to Gustavus Adolphus College in the fall to pursue a degree in political science and hope to become a lawyer. Eventually I would like to be involved in politics and government!
Natalie Duerr
Parents: Kelli and Greg Duerr
Town: Zimmerman
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Softball and the National Honor Society.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Playing softball.
What are your plans for the future? The University of Wisconsin - La Crosse.
Nicole Sagstetter
Parents: Thomas Sagstetter
Town: Zimmerman
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. I volunteered extensively with my church and met a lot of great people.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? I completed my Associate of Arts degree by doing PSEO and learned many time management and study skills that will help me in the future.
What are your plans for the future? I plan on attending The College of Saint Scholastica to become a physical therapist.
Noah Schaber
Parents: Yvette Schaber
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. A few activities I was involved in were:
National Honor Society (NHS) Vice President; Leader of Cans for CAER Service Project; Member of Phi Theta Kappa (Academic Honor Society); Spectrum High School Boys’ Basketball Manager; Graduating with an AA Degree from Anoka-Ramsey Community College (May 2020); Member of TheNextOrganization (Group Focused on Young-Adult Political Involvement); Volunteer at Stepping Stone Emergency Housing (Homeless Shelter in Anoka).
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? One of the most memorable high school experiences for me was last fall, I led a volunteer project within Elk River to collect nonperishable food for CAER. Going door-to-door with a few other volunteers, we collected food for CAER and gave out informational guides about hunger in our area. After gathering non-perishable food for three hours, we were able to donate over 350 pounds of food to CAER. The project strengthened my relationship not only to my friends, but also my community, and gave me an opportunity to help my own neighbors.
What are your plans for the future? This fall, I will be attending Gonzaga University, located in Spokane, Washington, where I hope to pursue a degree in Sports Management. After graduating from Gonzaga, my goal is to pursue a job within the NBA.
