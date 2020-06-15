Bella Larson
Parents: Linda Larson and David Larson
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Bella played on the high school tennis team and was a part of National Honor society. She was also involved in many AP and college classes her senior year with AP Physics 1, AP Calculus AB, AP English Lit & Comp, and College Human Anatomy.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Bella’s most memorable high school experience was homecoming week her senior year. It was special because it was her last homecoming week and there were many fun events for the seniors.
What are your plans for the future? Bella plans on majoring in engineering at the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities in the future.
Benjamin Fisher
Parents: Dennis Fisher, Pamela Fisher
Town: Dayton
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Benjamin has been especially involved in music throughout high school. This year, he was percussion section leader in band, and played in his school’s Jazz band before school. In the fall, he played drum set for his school’s musical: All Shook Up. When the musical came to a close, he played in drum line after school and during weekends. He was also very involved in school, taking AP classes, a U of M anatomy class, and even tutoring a student in Physics.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? In his sophomore year, Ben had the opportunity to sub in for an injured bass drum player in his school district’s drum line. He spent a month learning music and choreography before the world championships at WGI in Dayton, Ohio. He got to watch world-class groups compete and spend a week with friends.
What are your plans for the future? Benjamin plans to enroll at the U of M Duluth next fall for a Bachelor’s in Biology. He hopes to apply for medical school, and to continue his hobby of music.
Breanna Schumacher
Parents: Brian and Amy Schumacher
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. In Breanna’s senior year at Rogers, she took AP Physics and AP Calculus AB. She was also the Co-Vice President of National Honor Society and Officer of the DECA chapter. Breanna was also involved in Leos, National Art Honor Society, and Girls Varsity Soccer.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Breanna’s most memorable high school experience was being involved in DECA. She enjoyed learning about entrepreneurship and making projects to use in competition. Breanna’s favorite project was leading her Chapter in organizing an event called Shark Tank Live. Students in grades 5-12 created an innovative product and competed to win up to $1,000. Overall, Breanna enjoyed the different opportunities DECA gave her. She was able to attend three international DECA conferences in Anaheim, Atlanta, and Orlando. Breanna qualified for the conference in Nashville this year, but the conference was canceled due to Covid-19. Breanna’s high school experience would not have been the same without DECA. DECA made her the person who she is today.
What are your plans for the future? Breanna plans to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Cheyenne Carter
Parents: Missy and Jon Carter
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Cheyenne took multiple AP and college classes during her senior year including AP English Lit & Comp, AP Calculus, Human Anatomy and Spanish IV, which all pushed her to reach her fullest potential as an RHS student.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Cheyenne’s most memorable high school experience was homecoming week of senior year because it was the last homecoming week of her high school career and she had a lot of fun celebrating with her friends.
What are your plans for the future? Cheyenne’s plan for the future is to attend the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities and major in Kinesiology.
Chiara da Savorgnani
Did not submit a response.
Claire Hippen
Did not submit a response.
Ella Achterkirch
Parents: Jen and Troy Achterkirch
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Ella played hockey and soccer this past year. She was also a part of several clubs including NHS, Student Council, FCA, Link, and TPIR.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Her most memorable high school experience was the homecoming week her senior year. It was special to her because her class was able to celebrate their final year of school together and celebrate school pride.
What are your plans for the future? Ella will attend the College of St. Scholastica this fall, and plans on playing soccer and majoring in biology. After undergrad, she intends to go to medical school and become a doctor.
Ellie Larsen
Parents: Brad and Karen Larsen
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extra-curricular activities this past year. This past year Ellie took many AP and college classes and worked a part time job. She also enjoyed attending school sporting events.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Ellie’s most memorable high school experience was going to Spain with her classmates. She had lots of fun learning about a new culture with her friends and teachers.
What are your plans for the future? Ellie plans on majoring in chemical engineering at the University of Minnesota.
Nathan Franz
Parents: Lorrie and Marc Franz
Town: Otsego
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Nathan took rigorous college courses such as AP Calculus, AP Literature and Spanish 4, as well as earning the role of cross country running captain and varsity athlete.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? The ERHS swing dance 2020, because of the great music and care free environment.
What are your plans for the future? Nathan plans to attend Northwestern University in St. Paul, majoring in accounting.
Gretta Jensen
Parents: Stephanie Frazier, James Jensen
Town: Otsego
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Cross country, track, NHS, Knowledge bowl, Math league.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Convincing new friends to join the cross country team each year.
What are your plans for the future? Plans to major in biology at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Holly Cserpes
Parents: Paul Cserpes
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Holly was involved in National Honor Society and was planning to play lacrosse in the spring.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Holly’s memorable high school experience was watching the Rogers football team defeat Elk River. It was special because Rogers and Elk River were close in score the whole game until Rogers scored last minute.
What are your plans for the future? Holly plans on attending college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the fall.
Jessi Jordan
Parents: Diane and Tim Jordan
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Jessi participated in College in School and AP classes. She was involved in Soccer, National Honor Society, Fellow Christian Athletes, and Leos Club.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Jessi’s favorite high school experiences were playing on the soccer team as well as going to different sports games like basketball, football, and hockey. She enjoyed these because she could have fun with her friends while supporting her school.
What are your plans for the future? Jessi plans to attend Concordia University St. Paul. She is playing soccer and is majoring in Physical Therapy with a minor in Business.
Josie Wenum
Parents: Cynthia and Chad Wenum
Town: Otsego
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Josie participated in academically advanced classes throughout her high school career, but favored artistic opportunities in her free time. She was part of the National Art Honors Society (NAHS) and her school’s theatre department.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Josie’s most memorable high school experience was performing with her school’s musical theatre department. She enjoyed the freedom of singing and dancing with full confidence knowing that the entire team had her back.
What are your plans for the future? Josie intends to pursue her passion of being a ceramic artist while employed at a second job.
Mackenzie Olsen
Parents: Shannon Blair-Olsen and Dave Olsen
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. During her senior year, Mackenzie was the captain of the volleyball team, and was supposed to play girls golf this spring. She was a member and officer for the National Honor Society and was involved in LEOS club and Leadership Academy. Mackenzie took AP Literature, Spanish 4, and Pre-Calculus this school year and also coached a 12 year old volleyball team this winter.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Mackenzie’s most memorable high school experiences were playing volleyball all 4 years, more specifically, her favorite experience was winning the semi-final sections game her junior year against STMA. Also, dressing up every Friday night and attending the football games with her friends is another of Mackenzie’s favorite high school memories.
What are your plans for the future? Mackenzie will be attending Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, in the fall. She will be majoring in Education and plans on becoming involved in many activities and clubs.
Michael Braun
Parents: Jon and Kelly Braun
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Michael was involved heavily in running club and was looking forward to the upcoming track season.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Michael’s most memorable high school experience was playing sports every year. He met some of his best friends through sports and was able to create lasting memories.
What are your plans for the future? Michael will be attending Hamline University in the fall, where he will study Accounting and Pre-Law, and run track and field.
Michael Wegleitner
Parents: Stacy Wegleitner, Greg Wegleitner
Town: Otsego
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Michael was involved in several AP classes throughout his high school career. He was also extremely active in the RHS Band program. Michael participated in Wind Ensemble, Pep Band, and Jazz Band.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Michael’s most memorable high school experience was taking a trip to Chicago with the RHS band during his junior year. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and enjoying the sights that Chicago had to offer.
What are your plans for the future? Michael plans to attend the University of Minnesota Duluth to study Computer Science.
Paige Jordan
Parents: Diane Jordan and Tim Jordan
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Paige took college in school classes in high school. She was involved in lacrosse her junior and senior year, and cross country her freshman and sophomore year. She participated in multiple clubs throughout her high school career such as FCA, Leo’s club, National Honor Society, and National Art Honor Society. Paige also received her CNA certification while in high school.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Paige’s most memorable high school experience was going to sporting events with her friends.
What are your plans for the future? Paige plans to attend the University of North Dakota to major in nursing.
Princess Pacheco
Parents: Rogaciano Pacheco and Rigoberta Priego
Town: Otsego
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Princess was a link crew leader, co-president of Diggin Diversity and member of NHS.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Princess’s most memorable high school experience were the Rogers Night Live band concerts. They taught her about the effort behind planning an awesome event. She loved participating and seeing her classmates’ small performances.
What are your plans for the future? Princess will attend the University of St. Thomas in the fall. She plans to major in Elementary Education and minor in Catholic Studies.
Raegan Meskimen
Parents: Wendy Gutknecht, Bradley Meskimen
Town: Ramsey
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Raegan’s involvement in extracurricular activities this past year includes being treasurer of Leos and NAHS. Raegan was also involved in sitting on the bench for high school volleyball.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Raegan’s most memorable high school experience was getting to watch both of her brothers play football.
What are your plans for the future? Raegan’s plans for the future are to go to college at the University of Minnesota, have no debt, and then find a job that she won’t mind doing for the rest of her life.
Riley Fiske
Name: Riley Fiske
Parents: Dave and Amy Fiske
Town: Otsego
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Riley took a variety of college level courses his senior year, including AP Macroeconomics, AP US Government and Politics, AP Calculus AB, being part of the RHS Wind Ensemble, and German 201 through St. Cloud State University. He also took part in a variety of extracurricular activities, such as Math League, Jazz Band, Pep Band, Pit Orchestra, and National Honor Society, as well as being the Vice President of World Language Club.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Riley’s most memorable high school experience was being selected to be the first chair trombonist in the Northwest Suburban Conference Honors Orchestra. The 2019-2020 school year was the first year that Rogers has been a part of the Northwest Suburban Conference, and he was selected as the top trombonist in the whole conference. Rogers High School does not have an orchestra, so it was a great experience for him to play with other top players in the conference, as well as playing with a section of strings.
What are your plans for the future? Riley’s future plans include attending Concordia College in Moorhead this coming fall, pursuing a major in music and a second major. He will be a part of their music ensembles, playing trombone, and hopes to take his passion into the real world. He has al
Robin Beyer
Parents: Tim Beyer, Jean Beyer
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Robin was a member of the World Language Club. She also participated in several art competitions.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Robin’s most memorable high school experience was participating in art competitions. She enjoys drawing both on paper and in a digital format.
What are your plans for the future? Robin is going to Minnesota State University Mankato. She will major in graphic design.
Ryan Getz
Parents: Stephanie and David Getz
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. In school, some of Ryan’s favorite classes included AP Human Geography, Sociology, and Computer Aided Engineering & Design. Outside of class, Ryan was involved in LINK, and he was treasurer of the National Honor Society. In addition, he participated in Cross Country and Track and Field.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Ryan’s most memorable high school experience was participating in Track and Field. His main events were the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles. He was on the Varsity team all 4 years of high school. He enjoyed competing at meets with his friends and challenging himself to improve every year.
What are your plans for the future? Ryan will be studying Architecture at the University of Minnesota this fall.
Sara Kangas
Parents: Paul and Lea Kangas
Town: Dayton
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Sara was involved in numerous clubs and activities at RHS including golf, cross country, NHS, and student council. She was also the president of the Rogers chapter of National Art Honor Society, a two-time Link Crew leader, and the 2019 Homecoming Queen. On top of her extracurriculars, Sara enjoyed taking AP science and math courses which helped to form her interest in the field of biochemistry.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? The first day of second semester during Sara’s freshman year holds her most memorable high school experience. This day is most special to Sara because it is the day that she met her best friends. She wouldn’t be the person she is today had she not sat down at that table in Mr. Hamilton’s science class, and she is incredibly grateful to have Ryan, Ella, and Gretta in her life.
What are your plans for the future? Sara will attend the University of St. Thomas in the fall to pursue a degree in biochemistry.
Sara Parent
Parents: Mike and Lisa Parent
Town: Otsego
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Sara was involved with hockey, lacrosse, cross country, national honor society, student council, youth in government and a mission trip the previous summers.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Sara’s most memorable high school experience was participating in the “great Debate” her junior year. It was a day long experience of gathering information to get ready for an intense debate with fellow high achieving classmates.
What are your plans for the future? Sara is planning to major in chemical engineering and minor in biology while attending the College of St. Scholastica and playing hockey.
Shay FitzPatrick
Did not submit a response.
Sydney Berry
Parents: Amy Berry and Don Berry
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Sydney’s experiences her senior year included being a part of the RHS News Crew, being an NHS member and the president of the Rogers Leos Club.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Sydney’s most memorable high school experience was going with the Spanish department to Spain the summer after her junior year. It was special because she had never been out of the country before and she got to spend ten days with her best friends exploring a new country and seeing new things!
What are your plans for the future? Sydney will be attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in the fall with plans to major in Nursing and a potential minor is Spanish.
Tessa Judge
Parents: Alyca and Don Judge
Town: Rogers
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Tessa has been involved in many college or AP classes along with being NHS President, a student leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and a student leader of H.U.S.H. (an antibullying and suicide awareness club). Tessa also helped lead a senior service project. Along with that, Tessa produced a nationally recognized senior year wrap-up video for the RHS News Crew!
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Tessa’s most memorable high school experience was attending all of the sporting events and being a part of the RHS News Crew. Tessa loved being with her friends in the student section and showing school spirit. News Crew was a creative outlet for Tessa where she loved being around everyone in the class and making fun segments for the school.
What are your plans for the future? Tessa will be attending Iowa State University in the fall of 2020 to study Graphic Design and Business Management!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.