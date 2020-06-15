Abigail Filipiak
Parents: Allen and Paula Filipiak
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. This year, Abigail took three college-levels classes which included AP Calculus AB, S2S/German IV and Human Physiology. Abigail is a three year member of the National Honor Society, volunteers at the CAER food shelf, member of the Lady Elks Golf Team, and a AAA State Golf Tournament participant since 9th grade.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? For academics, Abigail’s most memorable high school experience was being nominated for the Minnesota State High School League Triple ‘A’ Academics, Arts and Athletics award. In regards to athletics, her biggest achievement was placing 1st the 2019 Section 7AAA Girls Golf Tournament because she was able to showcase all of her hard work and dedication towards Golf.
What are your plans for the future? Abigail will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout and will be majoring in Applied Biochemistry and Molecular Biology as well as being a member of their Women’s Golf Team. She hopes to one day be able to work with a team to conduct medical research.
Adam Boeckermann
Parents: Ruth and Dewayne Boeckermann
Town: Princeton
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Adam’s involvement in high school classes this past year included a rigorous load of AP and college-level courses, which challenged him academically. Outside of the classroom, Adam participated in cross-country running, speech and debate, tennis, and NHS.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Adam’s most memorable high school experience was qualifying for this year’s National Speech and Debate Tournament. One of his main goals for his senior season was qualifying for the national tournament, and being able to qualify was an amazing experience.
What are your plans for the future? Adam’s plans for the future are attending the University of Minnesota’s College of Science and Engineering to major in biomedical engineering, where he hopes to research and develop more affordable prosthetics.
Adam Eldredge
Parents: Chuck and Jennifer Eldredge
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. During his senior year, Adam took three AP classes (Calculus BC, Physics, and Computer Science) and took two additional AP classes and two college in school classes in his prior years at ERHS. He enjoyed playing baseball and basketball throughout his high school career, and was an active member of the National Honor Society. Adam also worked during the school year as a baseball trainer for Elk River Youth Baseball.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Adam enjoyed all the big events in high school, like homecoming and prom, and there really isn’t a most memorable experience that stands out among others. More than anything, Adam has enjoyed all the fun times with his friends while in class at school, playing sports through the years, and just hanging out and having a good time.
What are your plans for the future? Adam will attend the University of St. Thomas and plans to major in Computer Engineering/Computer Science with a minor in Business Administration.
Alejandro Rydberg
Parents: Doug and Janet Rydberg
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Alejandro took AP classes in physics and math, and completed his fourth year of Spanish. He completed his second year of clay and won 2 awards for his clay pieces. In addition, Alejandro was a member of the football team, National Honor Society and LINK.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Playing football on the field at US Bank. It was special because it was his last year and last game of playing football with his friends.
What are your plans for the future? His plans are to attend St. Thomas University and study biology and chemistry.
Allison Lundeen
Parents: Steve and Nichole Lundeen
Town: Ramsey
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Allison was part of the dance team for five years, a DECA member for four years, and NHS member for three years. During Allison’s senior year she was voted captain of the dance team and elected to be a DECA officer of communications. Allison’s favorite classes included math, jewelry, photography and advanced public speaking.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Allison’s most memorable high school experience was homecoming day of her senior year because she got to spend the day dancing with some of her best friends. Allison loved dancing at the homecoming pepfest, the parade and at the football game. This day was special to her because her senior homecoming day was something that she had looked forward to for three years.
What are your plans for the future? Allison will be attending the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire this fall and is currently undecided on what she will major in. She is excited to be part of the dance team as well.
Ashley Ballou
Parents: Marty Ballou and Kristina Ballou Sorteberg
Town: Ramsey
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. This year, Ashley took AP/college courses and was part of the River Valley Sound hornline, band council, Black Elk Jazz Band, French club, the National Honor Society, and the 728 Cadets marching band.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Ashley’s most memorable experience in high school was her marching band summer trip to Colorado. This trip and all of its memories will never be forgotten.
What are your plans for the future? Ashley’s plans for the future are to attend the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities College of Biological Sciences and major in biology. She is thinking of going into pre-vet or pre-med programs as she loves biology and wants to do something in that field.
Bradley Nelson
Parents: Trish and Jeff Nelson
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Bradley took multiple AP classes and played football.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? The state quarterfinal against Moorhead. Many of us thought that we were playing our last game of football for the rest of our lives. Then a miracle happened and we won, off a pass, with less than 2 seconds remaining.
What are your plans for the future? Bradley will be studying Aerospace engineering at the U of M Twin Cities.
Bryce Loidolt
Parents: Greg and Pam Loidolt
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Bryce played house basketball and was supposed to play varsity baseball this spring.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Winning state for football in his freshman year.
What are your plans for the future? Attending North Dakota State University to study architecture.
Carter Hanson
Parents: Troy and Angela Hanson
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Carter was the DECA Vice President of Leadership Development, member of National Honor Society, Special Education Halloween Carnival Coordinator, founder of the DECA Mentors Program, and member of Elk Buddies.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Carter’s most memorable high school experience was going on the Advanced Marketing trip to New York City. He explained how being in such an endless city helped inspire his love for experiencing different cultures. His favorite memory in NYC was taking a carriage ride through Central Park.
What are your plans for the future? Carter plans on attending university in hopes to earn a degree in finance. He wants to study abroad in Spain and Italy and also take part in the Semester at Sea program. He then hopes to attend law school in an effort to become a real estate attorney or sports agent.
Charity Timm
Parents: Michelle Hughes and Steve Timm
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Charity’s favorite courses of her senior year were Spanish 4, Choir, and Calculus BC. She was heavily involved in theatre as well.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Charity’s most memorable high school experience was when she won the Peace Essay contest during her junior year. It was a special experience for her because she was supported by some of her closest friends and family.
What are your plans for the future? Charity is attending Augsburg University in the fall, and is planning to major in English Education, with a possible focus in ethics as well. She plans to continue her involvement in choir and potentially theatre.
Cheslea Bonk
Parents: Gina Finical
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Cheslea was very involved in the band program and an active member on the speech team.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Cheslea’s most memorable high school experience would be traveling with the band and speech team around the country, because she was able to perform in places she had never been and see cities she’d never been to with all of her best friends.
What are your plans for the future? Cheslea will be studying communications at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Christian Kubicka
Parents: Patricia and Richard Kubicka
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Christian was involved in the Knowledge Bowl, Math Team and Hockey.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Christian’s most memorable high school experience was the Knowledge Bowl State Tournament 2019. It was special to him because he worked so hard to get there.
What are your plans for the future? Christian plans to attend Clarkson University to major in Software Engineering.
Devon Shaw
Parents: Debra Shaw and Ronnell Shaw
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. During his senior year, Devon participated in predominantly AP and College classes, was a part of the Wind Symphony, Varsity Trap Team, and was a student and teacher at Showcase Dance Studio.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Devon’s most memorable high school experience was the Elk River vs. Buffalo football game on September 6th, 2019. This game took place the day after he returned from Army Basic Training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. The date that he would be coming home was uncertain due to Hurricane Dorian and he surprised his family that morning by not informing them that he was on his way home and surprised his friends at the game after 11 weeks of not seeing each other.
What are your plans for the future? Devon plans to go to AIT to complete his training for the National Guard at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. He plans to attend the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to earn a degree in mechanical engineering.
Emily Balluff
Parents: Andrea and Thomas Balluf
Town: Nowthen
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Emily was on the ERHS Trap Shooting Team for 4 years, 2 of which she was a Captain. She was also on FIRST Robotics Team 3023 for 3 years, 2 of which, a Captain. Emily was also in the ERHS Concert Choir. She has taken countless AP and CIS classes.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Emily and her good friend, Sebastian Santor, designed t-shirts for their AP World History class with funny catch-phrases that their teacher, Mr. McGowan, used. All the profits from those shirts were donated towards supporting the education of Romanian students.
What are your plans for the future? Emily plans to attend NDSU for a Mechanical Engineering degree. NDSU just started a Robotics minor, which Emily intends to pursue to compliment her engineering degree.
Grace Hendrickson
Parents: Jeff and Karin Hendrickson
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Along with taking four intense AP classes her senior year, Grace was involved in the high school girls’ hockey and softball programs, along with being the sports editor for the ERHS yearbook, a member of student council, and was snow week royalty for National Honors Society.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Grace’s most memorable high school experience was getting to be snow week royalty her senior year. It was such an amazing experience for her because she was able to show her school spirit on dress up days and compete in fun activities throughout the week.
What are your plans for the future? Grace’s future plans are to attend Kansas State University to study architecture and compete for the K-State Women’s Rowing team!
Hannah Hawley
Parents: Wendy Nelson and Kim Hawley
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Hannah participated in Black Elks Jazz Band and Allstate Jazz Band this year which was one of the highlights of her senior year. She also played bari sax for Minnesota Youth Jazz Bands, participated in a combo through PSEO at Anoka as well as forming her own jazz band where they performed original pieces at the Black Dog Cafe in St. Paul during the Minnesota Youth Jazz Showcase. Band has always been a central part of Hannah’s academic life at Elk River HS and she and several other kids created Sax Quintet which always performed at the ERHS jazz concerts and they will be missed as they are all seniors this year.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? All state Jazz Band was very memorable, getting to spend the week at the U of M in August and working with other high school musicians who play at a high level along with the excellent instruction from faculty. The performance was so fun both in August and again in February at the Minnesota Music Teachers Association conference and Hannah was grateful she got to participate.
What are your plans for the future? In the fall Hannah will be attending Roosevelt University, College of Performing Arts in Chicago, IL in order to pursue a bachelor’s degree in jazz and contemporary music. Ultimately, Hannah plans to attend graduate school and pursue a career as a professional musician and/or jazz professor.
Jack Milless
Parents: Marilyn and Nick Milless
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Jack was involved in the Math Team and Knowledge Bowl senior year. He attended the State Math team tournament with a team of 8.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Jack’s most memorable high school experience was participating in Math Team events, as he enjoyed the math-based competition.
What are your plans for the future? Jack is going to attend the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, where he is planning on majoring in Computer Science.
Jessica Timm
Parents: Michelle Hughes and Steve Timm
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Jessica was in the National Honor Society, the Select Choir, and was vice president of GSA. She spent a lot of time participating in ERHS theatre, including student directing for the fall play, and playing leading roles in the One Act competition and Spring Musical. She’s been in a few AP classes, but most of her classes were PSEO classes taken through North Hennepin Community College.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Jessica’s favorite high school experience was eating lunch with all her friends. She remembers one day when one of her friends made a joke, and she laughed so hard she started crying. There are plenty of other fun times she’s had at high school, including taking the AP Calculus AB test or performing as Davey in Newsies her junior year. Her strongest memory will always be the simple feeling of joy she got when she was laughing with all her closest friends.
What are your plans for the future? Jessica is working on finishing her AA degree at North Hennepin Community College before transferring to University of Minnesota to obtain a degree in Accounting. She’d love to eventually manage finances for a nonprofit organization, and she hopes to be a foster parent.
Johanna Breyen
Parents: Mike and Julie Breyen
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Johanna took four AP classes and also participated in softball, volleyball, National Honors Society, Link Crew, and was the grammar editor for the Yearbook.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Johanna’s most memorable high school experience was being able to play alongside her teammates throughout the years. It was amazing to be able to learn and grow with these girls for the last twelve years.
What are your plans for the future? Johanna plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and majoring in Physics/Pre-Engineering.
Joshua Bauer
Parents: Chris and Brenda Bauer
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. This year, Josh only came to the high school half of the day for Spanish 4, Wind Symphony, and Calc BC, and he took the rest of his classes through PSEO. All this kept him very busy, but he still found the time to stay involved with the math team and various activities at his church.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Performing the percussion “Trashmen” piece at the Homecoming pep fests was always a fun and memorable experience all four years.
What are your plans for the future? In the fall, Josh will be going to the University of Northwestern - St. Paul to study Computer Science.
Kara Paulsen
Parents: Mark and Mia Paulsen
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Kara took 4 AP classes, 3 college level courses and finished her 4th year of Spanish this year.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Kara’s most memorable high school experience was participating in club and school soccer. She liked competing with a team and made new friends. Her favorite memory in particular was making it to the state tournament with her club team her junior year.
What are your plans for the future? Kara plans to attend the University of Minnesota to obtain a career in healthcare.
Kira Haus
Parents: Dennis and Gwen Haus
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Kira was involved with Elk River Girls’ Soccer for two years of her high school career. She was also a Link Leader, NHS member and was a Chapter Officer for the 2020 PROM Squad. Kira also challenged herself by taking college classes, especially during her Senior year. Some of her classes include AP Calc BC, AP Literature, Spanish 4, and CIS Human Physiology and Medical Devices.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Kira’s most memorable high school experience was Senior Homecoming. She finally felt like she was a Senior and cherished final moments with her good friends.
What are your plans for the future? Kira’s plan for the future is to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she will continue to be an Honors student and pursue a career as a Physicians Assistant. She will also be involved in the Blugold Biomedical Innovator Program, where she will work alongside professors and faculty of the Mayo Clinic to embark on new medical discoveries through research.
Liam Carr
Parents: Tanya and Chris Carr
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Liam participated in Cross Country and Basketball.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Liam’s most memorable high school experience was senior night for basketball because the team took down one of the top ranked teams in state and he got to play an amazing game with his long-time teammates and friends.
What are your plans for the future? Liam’s plans for the future are to attend the University of Minnesota and obtain a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Lydia Haack
Parents: Dan and Laura Haack
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Lydia played tennis and helped her team win the State Tournament Consolation Championship for the third year in a row. She received her 3rd letter, All Conference, Academic All State, and was a captain. She was captain of her basketball team, received her 4th letter, All Conference, Academic All state, was selected to be an All Star, All State Honorable Mention, received the Athena Award and scored her 1,000th point. She was also involved in the NHS and volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher at her church.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Lydia’s most memorable high school experience was getting to play basketball along with her older sister Gabi and winning Elk River’s first Girls basketball State Championship Title.
What are your plans for the future? Lydia plans to attend Upper Iowa University to study dentistry and become an Orthodontist. She will also be playing division II basketball for the Peacocks.
Madelyn Cramer
Parents: Amy and Matt Cramer
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Maddie took five AP courses this year and completed her 5th year on the Elk River Dance Team. She was a Link leader, an NHS member, an Elk Buddy, and a member of the Student Council. Maddie was looking forward to her third year of golfing on the Lady Elks team.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Maddie’s most memorable high school experience was dancing with the fall dance team at halftime on senior night. It was special for Maddie because they were the seniors now and it was very emotional knowing that this group of girls would never dance together like that again.
What are your plans for the future? In the future, Maddie plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities and will major in Biomedical Engineering.
Megan Van Drehle
Parents: Shawn and Karla Van Drehle
Town: Ramsey
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Megan was involved in Link, NHS, student council, and Deca. She thoroughly focused on her studies as she lettered in academics for the past 3 years.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Megan’s most memorable high school experience was spending time with her friends. From senior homecoming and football games, to simply walking to class with her friends, she knows that she has met some of her lifetime best friends at ERHS.
What are your plans for the future? Megan plans to major in Nursing at Winona State University where she wants to eventually specialize in pediatrics.
Mickiah Johnson
Parents: Bret and Susan Johnson
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Mickiah took AP Biology junior year and it inspired her to major in a biology field. She also enjoyed AP Calculus as Mrs. Lerud made it easy to understand and felt accomplished knowing higher math. As a member of theater since freshman year, her favorite roles are Red in “Damsels” and Aquata in “The Little Mermaid.” Mickiah was an NHS member, restarted the French Club and acted as President, and was a member of Student Council and LINK Crew.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Michiah enjoyed dancing at Prom junior year with her best friends and being able to just live in the moment. She has loved making new friends and connections with people she met in high school. Some favorite memories include laughing and fun in classes, putting on successful shows in Theatre, and cheering and getting hype at football games.
What are your plans for the future? Mickiah plans to go to the College of Biological Sciences at University of Minnesota Twin Cities in hopes of studying biology and conducting research.
Molly Bense
Parents: Julene and Kevin Bense
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. This past year, Molly was a part of the volleyball team, a member of NHS and took several classes for college credit.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Molly’s most memorable high school experience was winning sections for volleyball her senior year. This was memorable as it was the first time in school history that the volleyball team made it to the state tournament.
What are your plans for the future? Molly plans to attend Buena Vista University in the fall where she will continue to play volleyball and major in Biomedical Sciences.
Nice Plasabas
Parents: Lizzle and Nathan Ives
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Nice took various AP classes such as AP Language and Composition, AP Literature and Composition, AP World History, and AP Psychology. She also took college courses such as Pre-Calculus, and College Intro to Sociology.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Nice’s most memorable high school experience was participating in the National Honor Society. She enjoyed volunteering within the community and she learned how to effectively show leadership, character and service.
What are your plans for the future? Nice plans to attend college this fall and start her path to becoming a certified nurse practitioner. She hopes to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing and join a BSN to MSN bridge program.
Nicklaus Gill
Parents: Paul and Kirsten Gill
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Nicklaus enjoyed his football season, house basketball, and many volunteering opportunities through the National Honor Society during his senior year. He challenged himself academically by taking AP Physics and AP Calculus BC, as well as Spanish 4. One of his great honors was his selection for Academic All-State for Track and Football.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Nicklaus’ most memorable high school experience was his football career. Specifically having a fun and successful senior season.
What are your plans for the future? Next year Nicklaus will be attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to major in Aerospace Engineering.
Rachel Ford
Parents: Rebecca Ford and Kevin Ford
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Rachel was involved in theatre and was President of National Honor Society.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Rachel’s favorite high school memories include representing National Honor Society as royalty during Snow Week and playing laser tag after junior prom with friends.
What are your plans for the future? Rachel plans to attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in the fall to study Biomedical Engineering.
Samantha Halter
Parents: Denise and Scott Halter
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Samantha has taken 3 AP classes, 2 college level courses, and finished her 4th year of French this past year. She has also been involved in NHS and French club.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Samantha’s most memorable high school experience was going to WGI her sophomore year with River Valley Winterguard. She enjoyed performing and spending time with her friends.
What are your plans for the future? Samantha will be attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities this fall majoring in Human Physiology. She plans to have a career in health care.
Samuel Erickson
Parents: Todd and Stacy Erickson
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Sam played basketball and is planning on playing summer baseball. He was also involved in NHS and multiple AP classes.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Sam’s most memorable high school experience was hanging out with his friends before and after games and practices. It was special because he enjoyed sports more than anything else and his teammates were his closest friends.
What are your plans for the future? Sam plans to attend Bethel University in the fall, in their pre-med program. He plans to play baseball there as well.
Savannah Hulse
Parents: Andew Hulse and Gay Bunch-Hulse
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Savannah acted as a volunteer peer coach for the ERHS speech team, as well as an active member of NHS. She assisted in leading the March Food Drive and participated in many other NHS projects. She also assisted for AP biology throughout the year.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Savannah’s most memorable high school experience was when she became section champion in speech her Junior year. This moment was special because of how hard she worked and how supportive her teammates were throughout the season.
What are your plans for the future? Savannah is attending Drake University this fall, and plans to major in psychology. Later in life, she hopes to get a PhD in forensic psychology and work with either the FBI or in a police department.
Savanah Klegon
Parents: Jeff and Joyce Klegon
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. This past year, Savanah has taken two AP classes including AP Physics and AP Calculus AB along with French 4 which is a college course. During these classes, she has also participated in all three performances from ERHS theatre this year and was also the secretary for French club.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Savanah’s most memorable high school experience occurred during the ERHS theatre production of “Newsies.” At one moment during the show, the crowd started to cheer and applaud in the middle of a song and it was one of the most energizing things that has ever happened to her. She remembers wondering why the audience would be clapping before the song had even ended, and she realized that they were so incredibly excited that they just could not wait till the end of the song to cheer. At this moment, Savanah realized that she wanted to experience that feeling again.
What are your plans for the future? Savanah plans to attend North Dakota State University to major in molecular biology, minor in theatre and potentially minor in French.
Sean Mynahan
Parents: Randy and Kimberly Mynahan
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Sean was involved in the Math team, Robotics, Black Elk Jazz, and Anime Club.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Sean’s most memorable high school experience was when he went to Hawaii with the band. It was special because it was a once in a lifetime trip and a fun experience.
What are your plans for the future? Sean’s plans for the future are to attend the U of M Twin Cities and obtain a degree in Aerospace Engineering. After that Sean plans to go into the space industry to build rockets.
Troy Hinz
Parents: Todd and Janet Hinz
Town: Elk River
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Troy was involved in the National Honor Society and enjoyed spending time with friends playing house basketball. He frequently volunteered at Guardian Angels during the summer, spending time helping the elderly in the community.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Troy’s most memorable high school experience was losing his graduation and senior prom to COVID-19. Although it was a disappointment to Troy and his family, he will definitely remember this moment for the rest of his life.
What are your plans for the future? Troy plans to major in environmental biology at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. He is passionate about helping the environment and creating a world where future generations may thrive.
Victoria Schwieters
Parents: Paul and Leah Schwieters
Town: Zimmerman
Highlight your involvement in high school classes and extracurricular activities this past year. Victoria was involved in National Honor Society and many AP classes as she prepared to finish her senior year and attend college in the fall.
What was your most memorable high school experience? Why was it special? Victoria’s most memorable high school experience was spending time with her friends before school and between classes. It was so special because she was able to make memories that she will never forget as well as gained some of her best friends.
What are your plans for the future? Victoria plans to attend the College of Saint Benedict to study biology on the pre-veterinary track, become a large animal veterinarian, and pursue her dream of working with animals.
