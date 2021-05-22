Sherburne County continues to see gains in the numbers of people getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Nicole Ruhoff, the county’s public health manager, updated the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on the situation Tuesday.

As of May 8 in Sherburne County, 39% of people age 16-plus have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 60% statewide.

The numbers are much higher for those 65-plus, with 74% in Sherburne County and 88% statewide having had at least one dose.

Meanwhile, other statewide benchmarks are positive. Ruhoff said testing for COVID-19 continues at a nice level, the positivity rate has been declining since early April and the hospitalization rate is decreasing.

