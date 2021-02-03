Sherburne County commissioners have extended the application period for the county’s 2021 COVID-19 Business Relief Program. The extended application period runs from Feb. 3 through Feb. 12 for businesses that suffered losses due to COVID-19.
The second application period will allow businesses additional time to apply and will make grant funds available to some businesses that previously were not eligible, namely certain home-based businesses.
For businesses that didn’t apply for the previous round of grant funding and want to apply for this round, the application can be found here: tinyurl.com/2asc3aw9.
