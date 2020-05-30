Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Four young peregrine falcons were banded at the Great River Energy power plant in Elk River. The birds hatched in a nesting box that had been built by a Boy Scout in 2006.
•North Ballet Academy held its inaugural recital before a crowd of 450 at Zabee Theater in Elk River. The Rogers dance school opened in September 2009.
25 years ago
•A class of 410 seniors was scheduled to graduate June 9 from Elk River High School.
•A downtown Elk River dairy promotion called “Cowmotion” was set for June 17. Free ice cream and cheese samples were to be given away in Jackson Square. Also on tap was a Milk Bowl quiz and an appearance by Florence (Flow) the Cow. The event was sponsored by the Sherburne County Dairy Association and the Downtown Development Corporation.
50 years ago
•The largest class in Elk River High School history — 178 seniors — was slated to graduate on June 4. Dr. Ralph Berdie of the University of Minnesota was to present an address titled “Psychology and Ecology —Living Within Our Means.”
•Walt Disney’s “Peter Pan” was playing at the Newelk Theatre.
100 years ago
•Thirteen Elk River High School seniors received their diplomas during a May 27 ceremony at the Union Church auditorium.
•Veteran soldiers paraded to Union Church in Elk River for a Memorial Day service. They were led by the newly reorganized Elk River Band and joined by others including the ladies of the relief corps, school children carrying flags and citizens in automobiles. The program at the church included readings, singing and an address. The event ended with the congregation singing “America.” The procession then reformed and marched to Orono Cemetery, where services for decorating the graves of departed soldiers were held.
•Community Dry Goods Co. in Elk River advertised bathing suits. Men’s and ladies’ bathing suits were all wool.
•The Elk River Band, after practicing all spring, was to make its first public appearance in concert at the village park at 8 p.m. June 10. The concerts were to continue each Thursday evening throughout the summer.
