by Jim Boyle
Editor
The American Legion Honor Guard made the rounds on Memorial Day to visit all of the area cemeteries and the Veterans Memorial on Highway 10 in Elk River before heading to its home base.
American Legion Commander Tom Kulkay read the names of the veterans who were laid to rest at each of the cemeteries, always noting that if anyone’s name was left off, someone should notify him so the name can be added for next year. Those from Elk River who were laid to rest at Fort Snelling were read at the Highway 10 memorial.
The honor guard was met by several dozen people at most of the 10 locations on a pleasant morning that seemed to threaten rain but the clouds in the sky never unleashed anything other than a mist. Last Memorial Day was a soaker, Kulkay said. The year before that was scorcher, he said.
This year was entirely different than any before and did not include the traditional Memorial Day program at Lion John Weicht Park or any other park for that matter. Restrictions due to the coronavirus caused the Legion leadership to scale back.
There was not a whole host of awards, but there were two awards. There were no Cub or Boy Scouts to help. There was no patriotic music or any reading of “In Flanders Fields.”
There was not even a reading of veterans names who died in the past year. Nor was there a featured speaker to talk about the meaning of Memorial Day.
This year’s program was limited to a short one in the Legion parking lot at 525 Railroad Dr., outside the closed bar, restaurant and banquet center. The facility has been quieted — for the most part — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been limited to curbside dining, which serves a few hundred on most Monday evenings for burger baskets, Thursday evenings for tacos and Friday evenings for fish and shrimp.
Kulkay did hand out two awards.
He gave the Americanism Award, the highest award the Legion presents, to Donita Grell, chair of the Elk River Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group since 2015. She has a history of volunteering at Central Lutheran Church and Guardian Angels, too.
With the Yellow Ribbon group Grell has facilitated and organized services and support for dozens of local service member families and veterans. She has also assisted local veterans with medical bills, home repairs and transportation, and worked to provide Christmas gifts for children of service members.
Grell also organized military dinners with local churches providing free dinners and speakers to hundreds of veterans and active service families in the community.
At Central Lutheran Church, Grell has provided military care packages at Christmas. Each year anywhere from 50-75 care packages are prepared and sent to military members who have a connection to Central.
For a number of years at the church she coordinated the Patriotic Pies for the Fourth of July. She was instrumental in organizing the fellowship on the weekend that fell on July 4. Lemonade and Patriotic Pies (red, white and blue) were served.
Grell also maintains a weekly military ministry prayer list of those in active service that are connected to Central as well as a board in Central’s lobby showing those in active service.
She is also a caring minister who visits and shares communion with homebound veterans, and she helps with Homeless Veterans Care Packages program that distributes packages through the Minneapolis VA.
Grell also helps plan the worship service for Memorial Day weekend, Veterans Day and other days of remembrance.
She has been very active volunteer at Guardian Angels Care Center, where she has been instrumental in the planning of the new prayer chapel.
Grell was also a division secretary at Rock Island Arsenal. She provided support to the solders in that capacity and as an equipment manager.
Kulkay also gave out his favorite award, the commander’s award, for a person who has gone above and beyond what’s required of them, to Legion member Greg Artman.
The commander said of Artman that his accomplishments, credentials and activities he has been a part of have been innumerable. Artman accepted the award and thanked others for all they do, including Grell for what “she does for veterans.”
Kulkay said, “Greg is too modest,” before listing some of the things he has done in the short time he has been a member of the Legion.
He said Artman helped start the Elk River American Legion Riders motorcycle group, one of the club’s most successful endeavors. He’s also on the Legion’s board of directors, is a new adjutant and has helped with the dinners. He’s also a member of the American Legion Honor Guard, a member who helps bring the average age of the group down.
“He does all the hamburgers on Monday nights,” Kulkay said. “When you need something, he’s there.”
