Top priority: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Congress? Why are you running for office?
I am running for re-election to continue to fight for all Minnesotans. The rising cost of health care, especially prescription drugs, is the number one issue that I hear about from Minnesotans, which is why the first thing I did when I arrived in the Senate was take on the big pharmaceutical companies. And it’s why I passed into law my bipartisan bill to help lower the cost of insulin.
But this year has been especially challenging. Between the coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the foundation of many Minnesota families and businesses, and the murder of George Floyd right here in Minnesota, we have so much more work to do to build back better and to address the systemic racism in our society.
Economy: How do you grade the federal government’s response to the pandemic? Are additional measures necessary to spur the economy? If so, what?
In the Senate, I helped pass the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that included $1,200 per adult/$500 per child in direct cash payments to individual Americans, enhanced unemployment benefits, the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The package also included nearly $340 billion in aid to state and local governments, billions to hospitals and our health care systems, and several other key provisions that helped address the fallout of the economic shutdown.
But more must be done. It’s time for Mitch McConnell to quit blocking additional relief and bring up the House-passed HEROES Act for a vote. This would include more direct assistance to individual Americans, businesses, and state and local governments, as well as much-needed aid for the Postal Service.
Police reform: Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and has prompted calls for legislative action at all levels of government. What actions do you support at the federal level?
The murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and so many others have underscored the
dire need to systematically reform policing at the local, state, and federal levels. All Minnesotans--including Black, Brown, and Indigenous Minnesotans--should have the right to feel safe in their communities, and that includes when interacting with police. To do this, we must reimagine policing to ensure that de-escalation and community engagement are at the forefront of decisions and training. I helped introduce the Justice in Policing Act, which would change the culture of departments by holding police accountable, improving police training and practices, making lynching a federal hate crime, and making it a federal crime to conspire to violate existing federal laws.
I also wrote the Supporting Innovation in Public Safety Act, which would help state, local, and Tribal governments reimagine policing in their communities by funding innovative projects and best practices to transform how we deliver public safety and other social services.
Foreign affairs: How do you grade President Trump’s foreign policy record? Which of his initiatives do you support, and which do you oppose? Be specific.
I am thankful everyday for the role that our brave servicemembers play in preserving peace and stability around the world.
Over the past four years, President Trump has moved our foreign policy in the wrong direction by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, cozying up to dictators, and turning a blind eye to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and Russia’s ongoing interference in our elections. As a result, our credibility on the world stage has been diminished.
Health care: Do you support the expansion of Association Health Plans?
I support expanding access to affordable health care by improving on the Affordable Care Act and by addressing the underlying issues that drive health care costs, such as the exorbitant prices of prescription drugs. I do not support expanding loopholes to make it easier for insurers to sell Americans “plans” that lack many of the consumer protections provided by the ACA like coverage of essential health benefits.
We have heard too many stories of Minnesotans rationing their prescriptions due to the astronomical price tags of many life-saving medications. This should be unheard of in America. I have a track record of working across the aisle, and one example of this is my bipartisan law that helps lower the price of insulin and brings low-cost insulin products to market.
Education: COVID-19 has had a profound effect on the demands for and delivery of education. What role should the federal government play in ensuring that U.S. graduates can compete in the global economy?
We must continue to pass legislation and provide relief to individuals and businesses, ensure accessible COVID-19 testing to keep workplaces safe, and work across the aisle to make sure we build back better than before. Graduates are now in the unique position of job searching in a pandemic, and it is on us to ensure that businesses get the support they need to continue to hire and grow our economy.
Energy: Is the United States doing enough to reduce carbon emissions? What can the federal government do to promote homegrown energy?
We are at an inflection point and the science is clear: we must make big and bold steps to address the climate crisis immediately. I believe the U.S. must be a leader in this fight.
In the Senate, I wrote legislation to create a federal clean energy standard and set us up to achieve net-zero emissions from the electric sector by 2050. We must continue to support bills like this to ensure that our grandchildren have a safe planet to live on. I’ve also fought to protect Lake Superior from cuts to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, I’ve pushed back on the Trump Administration’s reckless repeal of environmental protections.
Transportation: What role should the federal government play in funding state and local transportation infrastructure? Be specific.
I support immediate investments at the federal level to rebuild our nation’s crumbling roads, bridges, ports and harbors, schools, airports, and rural infrastructure. To this end, I’ve called on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a vote on the Moving Forward Act, which would dramatically increase funding to repair our roads; direct billions to water projects, affordable housing, broadband, and schools; and upgrade hospitals and Postal Service trucks.
Immigration: Immigration reform continues to languish at the federal level. What should be the principles of any legislation?
Our immigration system is broken and in desperate need of reform. It’s long past time we enact comprehensive immigration reform that provides permanent solutions and reflects the values of our nation, like a clear pathway to citizenship and reasonable measures to secure the border.
Over the past year and a half, I’ve worked on several pieces oflegislation with those goals in mind. For example, I successfully secured passage of a law, which I helped write, to provide thousands of Liberian immigrants with a pathway to citizenship so they would no longer need to depend on the President to renew their Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) status every few months or years.
I will continue to fight back against the harmful policies of the Trump Administration like family separation and detaining children in cages.
Foreign trade: Do you support the president’s actions on international trade? Long term, will they help or hurt the u.s. economy?
We need fair trade policies that help workers, businesses, and farmers in Minnesota.
That means standing up to countries like China when they violate international trade rules, but President Trump’s trade wars lack any apparent strategy and have resulted in chaos and uncertainty for Minnesota’s ag producers instead of the stability that they need.
I successfully pushed for improvements to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), including tougher worker protections and measures to improve our trading relationships and protect Minnesota farmers--especially dairy farmers. We must take a more thoughtful approach to trade policy than that of the current administration.
Other issues: Are there other issues you want to address?
Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
I am proud ofthe work I’ve done before being elected to the Senate. I moved to Minnesota and started my own business, became a leader at Planned Parenthood, Chief of Staff for the Mayor of Minneapolis, and then Chief of Staff for Governor Mark Dayton. After serving as Chief of Staff, I was elected Lieutenant Governor alongside Governor Dayton. Together, we balanced the state budget, expanded investments in education, raised Minnesota’s minimum wage, expanded family medical leave for state employees, invested in agricultural research, passed marriage equality in Minnesota, and much more.
As Senator, I have a track record of working across the aisle to get things done, like helping pass the bipartisan Farm Bill, securing free COVID-19 diagnostic testing, and ensuring rural cooperatives can continue efforts to expand broadband. I am running for re-election to continue working across the aisle to get things done for all Minnesotans.
