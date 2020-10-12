Bryan D. Lawrence
Age: 50
Address: 12147 293rd NW, Princeton, MN 55371
Family: Married to wife Marytina for 25 years and four children, Montana (22), Wyatt (20) with his wife Claire (21), Wade (19) and Wynn (13).
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Business Management, University of Minnesota. Licensed Contractor 25 years
Previous experience in elected office: Baldwin Township Supervisor, 15+ years; Chairman of the Board, 5 years; Chairman of Association of Townships
Previous civic and community involvement:
Baldwin Planning & Zoning; Chairman, Sherburne County Planning; Sherburne Co. Board of Adjustment; Sherburne Co. Solid Waste Mngmt.; Sherburne Co. History Center; FFA Advisory Board, 4years; New Life Church, Covenant Member, 21years; Sunday School Teacher, New Life Church, 7years; Minnesota Turf Growers Assoc., President; Sherburne County Farm Bureau, President; Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Assoc., Member; Minnesota Hereford Breeders, Board of Director.
1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected to the Sherburne County Board?
I would like to re-introduce a conservative decision making process to the county board.
2. COVID-19 has changed the way people do business in Minnesota. What has the pandemic taught you about yourself and people? What will be the opportunities and challenges going forward for county commissioners?
COVID-19 has forced communities to prioritize and be creative in the way they conduct business. Residents of Sherburne County are resourceful and resilient. Working on committees at the county level as well as my service on the township board during this time, I have witnessed many changes due to the pandemic. Our thinking process and management practices will be different for an unknown amount of time. The current situation has shifted the focus of many residents toward home and their local communities. Our job as commissioners is to respond positively, creatively and with common sense moving forward in an effort to maintain a safe but productive community for people to live in.
3. What can be done to help businesses and the economy recover from the pandemic? How about residents and nonprofits?
We need to stick to the fundamentals. We need to reduce taxes, reduce regulatory hurdles for business owners thereby creating opportunity for growth.
4. What previous decisions of the Sherburne County Board have you liked and disliked and why?
The current board of commissioners had an opportunity to reaffirm their support of the 2nd Amendment for the residents of Sherburne County and they chose not to! I disagree with this action. I support the 2nd Amendment.
5. Sherburne County commissioner meetings are now livestreamed for the public. What are your thoughts on that? What will you do to regularly connect with constituents and field their thoughts and concerns?
In our current situation, live stream is important so that our constituents have access to the meetings and a clear understanding of the decisions being made. I feel it is essential to make any and all information discussed during board meetings as easily accessible as possible to the public through online access and when possible personal contact at the government center itself. As a commissioner, my desire is to be accessible by all means of communication for my constituents. The public needs to know that our job first a foremost to is to represent them.
6. What should be done at the county level to attract and retain new employees as the workforce loses its most seasoned employees to retirement? Speak to the issues of salaries and benefits that are negotiated as well as workplace morale that can be impacted by many non-negotiable factors.
Sherburne County is a great place to live and work. It is imperative to consider placing key individuals in leadership positions within the county to maintain positive productive work environments. Negotiations of salaries and benefits requires us to be fair and balanced with a common sense approach in each situation. Job descriptions and hiring requirements for positions need to be clear for potential employees
7. What ideas do you have and/or current initiatives do you want to press on with to make county government more efficient and more effective?
The most important decisions we need to make in our current climate need to be those that create opportunity for growth and the ability to ensure a safety for people in the county to live and work.
8. What should be the role of Sherburne County to spur economic development in its cities and townships? Does that look different in a post-COVID-19 era?
I believe the most important role of the county is that of doing our best to support each city and township in their individual economic development goals. Local government knows what is best for their area. The county should do their best to support those goals as much as possible. Even in a COVID-19 era, this philosophy remains the same.
9. Many of the challenges facing the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners have a direct tie to decisions made in offices outside of the county, at the state capitol and in Washington D.C. What, if anything, should be done differently to help chart Sherburne County’s course?
As a county we have a level of independence. Our decision making process should be based upon what is best for our residents and not solely on the decisions of our state and federal government.
10. Why should people elect you?
I believe it is essential to promote a thriving local economy, empower county residents to be involved in their communities and maintain responsible fiscal management. I am qualified and ready to serve with passion, conservative common sense and leadership. If elected to this position, I will bring that voice to the table.
11. What has been your biggest accomplishment in public life?
I consider the opportunity to serve my biggest accomplishment. It has been humbling and fulfilling to represent the community in Baldwin Township throughout the years. Additionally, I have served in the areas of planning and zoning for the county and was integral in the establishment of the Baldwin Fire Department. I have truly enjoyed the opportunity.
12. What would you like to be able to say about Sherburne County in five to 10 years that can’t be said now?
This is the best place to live and work in Minnesota. The taxes are low and the community is safe and productive.
