Anne M. Kostrzewski
Age: 51
Address: 27235 146th St. NW, Zimmerman, MN 55398
Family: Husband Darwin, Daughters: Katie 22, Jillian 21, and Ella 16
Education: Anoka Ramsey Community College
Occupation: Accounting/Admin Commercial Construction Material Supply Co
Previous experience in elected office: None.
Previous civic and community involvement:
State Endorsing Delegate, House District Region 2 Leader, Congressional District 6 Committee Member. Community Volunteer.
1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected to the Sherburne County Board?
1. Protect Sherburne County from encroaching policies, agendas, and collaborations that are designed to remove local control.
2. COVID-19 has changed the way people do business in Minnesota. What has the pandemic taught you about yourself and people? What will be the opportunities and challenges going forward for county commissioners?
The Covid Pandemic has reinforced my strength and “will” that now, more then ever we need strong, common sense leadership at every level. I am ready to be that person for Sherburne County residents. The challenges presented for our Commissioners are many, yet not insurmountable. Cool and level heads can prevail.
3. What can be done to help businesses and the economy recover from the pandemic? How about residents and nonprofits?
Helping businesses recover from Covid is so very important. Simply trusting our business owners to assess their own risk(s) and removing heavy handed mandates where we can would be a great first step. Our County has done a fine job supplying information regarding Relief Funds and Grants.
4. What previous decisions of the Sherburne County Board have you liked and disliked and why?
Decisions of the Board don’t always align with the values, needs and desires of the constituency. A 5-0 vote, more times than not, can signify complacency. And piling a Wheelage Tax on taxpayers is disappointing to say the least. I do however appreciate the willingness of the Board to have conversations.
5. Sherburne County commissioner meetings are now livestreamed for the public. What are your thoughts on that? What will you do to regularly connect with constituents and field their thoughts and concerns?
The Board meets twice a month on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. It would be great to see at least one of those meetings move to an evening time slot, allowing the taxpaying working constituents the opportunity to attend.
6. What should be done at the county level to attract and retain new employees as the workforce loses its most seasoned employees to retirement? Speak to the issues of salaries and benefits that are negotiated as well as workplace morale that can be impacted by many non-negotiable factors.
Attracting and retaining new employees at the county level could, and should be like the private labor market. Reward production and service. Reduce or eliminate where needed.
7. What ideas do you have and/or current initiatives do you want to press on with to make county government more efficient and more effective?
In order to make the county government more effective and efficient, I’d employ the same care and consideration to your tax dollars as I would for my own household and my employer. During even the toughest of times and during the Recession I effectively keep all vendors satisfied and made all payrolls.
8. What should be the role of Sherburne County to spur economic development in its cities and townships? Does that look different in a post-COVID-19 era?
Economic Development is critical to diversifying our tax base. A “business friendly” environment is key to moving forward from a Covid restrictive era.
9. Many of the challenges facing the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners have a direct tie to decisions made in offices outside of the county, at the state capitol and in Washington D.C. What, if anything, should be done differently to help chart Sherburne County’s course?
Protecting and defending the values and desires of Sherburne County residents is critical to charting the County’s course, now and into the future. I would work with both State and Federal elected officials to work for our county.
10. Why should people elect you?
If I am elected, you will receive an honest Commissioner and a watchguard of your hard earned dollars. Accessible and approachable, I’d be honored to meet with County Residents.
11. What has been your biggest accomplishment in public life?
Bringing many people together by sharing information that is critical to our communities and building relationships and networks within these communities.
12. What would you like to be able to say about Sherburne County in five to 10 years that can’t be said now?
In ten years I’d love to say that Sherburne County maintained its independence and unique “flavor” while at the same time experiencing organic growth and development without the Met Council.
