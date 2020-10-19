Matt Lendt is challenging incumbent Jeff Pilon in Nowthen’s mayoral race.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Matt Lendt
Age: 50
Family: Ellen, married 29 years, 4 adult children
Education: Graduated Sleepy Eye High School, B.S. from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College
Occupation: Pastor of Independent Baptist Church of Ramsey MN
Years lived in city: 15
Community involvement: We have really enjoyed living for 15 years in the great city of Nowthen. My circumstances in life have changed and I am now able to seek to make a big difference in my community.
Contact information: fb.com/LendtforNowthen
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I believe I am the best candidate for mayor for several reasons.
a. I am not a politician. My former business I owned was named “Common Sense Projects.” I named it because I am a commonsense guy in every area of life and taught my children that value.
b. I have held leadership positions many times in life and am a proven leader. In high school, I was Student Body President, and in college, I was a class officer. In various jobs I have held since college, I have been in a leadership position, including at UPS, Spec Plating Inc, Common Sense Projects, and now for 8 years as the pastor of our church. I was also a JV/HS boys basketball coach for 9 years. These things have shaped my leadership skills, and I will be a strong leader for Nowthen both now and in the future.
c. I have no hidden agenda that I am bringing with me; I want to make the right decisions for the people of Nowthen.
d. My salvation in Jesus Christ is of utmost importance in my life, and that will not be set aside as mayor of Nowthen. My faith is not negotiable in any way; it is the core of who I am. I seek God’s direction in all areas of life, and that will still happen as mayor.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
A few of the priorities I want to accomplish if I am elected are:
• Establishing open and honest communication between the City Council, City staff, and residents. As I have been out talking to residents, I hear about a lack of trust between these groups, and I believe that trust can be restored.
• Involving the people of Nowthen more in the various committees found in our city. It is easy for a mayor and a few individuals in a small city to make decisions unilaterally and not involve those around. I believe we are stronger when we are all involved and listen to each other.
• Encouraging residential growth while maintaining our rural aspect with a 5-acre average lot size. Businesses are the city’s backbone with tax revenue, employment and giving to and serving the community, and we should encourage responsible growth here in Nowthen.
