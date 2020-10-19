Jeff Pilon
Age: 66
Family: Wife Sue, three adult children
Education: Organizational Administration Northwestern College, continuing leadership education through the League of MN Cities
Occupation: Career in manufacturing, with responsibilities in Production, Quality, Customer Service, Personnel, and Financial Management
Years lived in city: 35
Community involvement:
1. Local government: regularly attended Township Board meetings, elected to the first City Council in 2008, member of Planning & Zoning Commission, elected Mayor in 2014.
2. Volunteer: Nowthen Heritage Festival Committee, which I helped establish in 2008, and volunteer at church, County and Statewide organizations.
3. Active member of the Anoka County Emergency Management Group and the County Fire Protection Council.
Contact information: 763-639-9151, MayorPilon@gmail.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I believe I am the best candidate for Mayor, and I believe my track record supports it.
During these last six years as Mayor, I have worked with our residents, businesses, Staff, and Council to keep Nowthen a great place to live, our taxes low, and our government services functioning efficiently. Especially in these uncertain times, I have the experience and the working relationships that are crucial when leading a city. Because my opponent has no record of volunteering in our city or involvement on any committees, he may have theoretical opinions, while I have actually faced the challenges and my decisions are part of the public record.
I have the background to understand the important issues and experience to deal with them successfully. I bring common sense, my business background, and problem-solving experience to the issues and challenges we face as a city. I initiated Nowthen’s first contract with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department to provide the most cost-effective law enforcement for our city and I continue to work closely with law enforcement as the Council Liaison with the Sheriff Department.
Having worked with the Anoka County Emergency Managers for years proved extremely valuable during the COVID crisis in helping to keep our community safe and businesses open. I have established excellent working relationships with elected and appointed officials in neighboring communities, school districts, County, State, and Federal offices. My work with County Fire and Emergency personnel is extremely valuable as we are now establishing our own Fire Department.
I will work to continue to keep Nowthen a wonderful country place to live.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
One of my top priorities is public safety. This includes establishing an independent Fire/Emergency Response Department, maintaining law enforcement through the Sheriff’s Department, and working with Anoka County Emergency Management to prepare for emergencies in our community.
Another priority is preserving what people moved out to Nowthen to enjoy: wide open spacious lots, quiet country life and low taxes. As a fiscal conservative, I am proud that we have one of the lowest tax rates in the County yet still earned a AA+ bond rating which is extremely rare for a city our size.
My third priority is to have high speed internet service throughout Nowthen. I will continue to work with government officials to try to obtain funds and aggressively pursue service providers to bring high speed internet to all Nowthen homes and businesses.
