Rob Schiller

Age: 47

Family: Wife Jeanne, Son Robbie, Son Rylee

Education: Graduate of Dunwoody College - Master Electrician

Occupation: Business Owner

Years lived in city: 7

Community Involvement: Currently serve on the City of Nowthen Planning Commission. Previously served on the City of Ramsey Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments. I also served on the Anoka County Library Board.

Email: SchillerforNowthen@gmail.com

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I don’t feel the City is going in the right direction. I would like to make the City of Nowthen a positive place to live and work in. I would like to leave the lots 5 acres average. The City staff needs to not be micromanaged so they can do their job. I want to streamline permit processing and open transparent communication with staff and all residents of the City of Nowthen.

What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?

Technology services such as the Fire Department, Natural Gas, and Internet are some things that I believe need to be improved, also we need to improve relationships with neighboring communities.

