Mary Rainville
Age: 64
Family: Husband Scott Babcock
Education: Minneapolis Patrick Henry High School
Occupation: Retired, Minneapolis Police Department
Years lived in city: 16
Community involvement (top 3): Nowthen Heritage Festival 12 years, Nowthen Farmers Market 10 years, Nowthen Lions 9 years
Contact information: 612-964-5228, MaryforNowthen@gmail.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I bring professional experience in public safety and the construction industry. I’ve served on the council and have a long history of community involvement which has provided me with the specific experience needed to be an effective council member.
Prior to running for council, I attended council meetings and served on the Planning and Zoning Commission. I did so to gain insight into the issues that affect our community so I could immediately participate in discussions and vote with a solid understanding of the issues.
I will continue to be responsive to residents when they reach out to me with concerns and work to see that their issue is addressed.
I’m proud to have been involved in this council’s adoption of our Capital and Road Improvement Plans. These plans will lead Nowthen into the future on solid financial footings.
My efforts have provided fiscally responsive budgeting which ensures the residents receive the value they expect for their tax dollars. I have insisted that policies, procedures and programs focus on providing quality services at a reasonable cost. During my term my goal has been to introduce ideas which enhance services within budget and reduce expenses without compromising services.
I appreciate and value our residents’ input and keep this in the forefront when making decisions regarding land best illustrated during the 2040 Comp Plan review by maintaining our 5-acre average lot size.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
#1) Strengthen Public Safety: Continue partnering with the Sheriff’s Office to assure residents are receiving the services they require and the development of the new Nowthen Fire Department. This endeavor is a unique opportunity to mold a department which reflects the needs of the residents.
#2) Manage the growth of Nowthen in a way which represents the residents’ wishes to maintain our 5-acre average lot size. Growth will come and so we need to plan now. I am proud of this council’s effort which resulted in Nowthen being removed from Met Council jurisdiction regarding land use. This means the residents will determine their future. A future which reflects their needs, values and one they can be proud of.
#3) Define the future of the Nowthen Recycling Center. COVID-19 has severely curtailed the availability of the Center for the residents. Going forward we need to determine the appropriate level of service, what types of improvements could or should be made to the building to enhance its use, operating hours and staffing.
