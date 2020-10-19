Four candidates are competing for two seats on the Nowthen City Council. Incumbents Dan Breyen and Mary Rainville face challengers Jason Alders and Rob Schiller.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Jason Alders
Age: 48
Family: Married - 23 yrs - wife Jenny - 3 daughters - McKenzie (18), Morgan (15), Megan (15)
Education: BS - Mechanical Engineering - MSOE (Milwaukee School of Engineering)
Occupation: Facility Mgr - Caterpillar Inc.
Years lived in city: 4
Community involvement (top 3): Nowthen Planning Zoning (since 2018), Anoka Technical College Foundation Board (2018 - board VP / 2019 board President / 2020 active member)
Website or contact information for publication: jasonalders03@gmail.com 612-718-8183
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Prior to Nowthen, we lived in the last township in Hennepin County and saw it change from a rural neighborhood to a suburb. We moved to Nowthen to get back to the country! I joined the Nowthen Planning & Zoning Committee in 2018 to help ensure our town stays special. During that time, we revised our 2040 development plan while working with the Nowthen community.
I want to keep Nowthen a rural area for people to grow their gardens, ride their horses or ATVs, and have a safe place to raise their families. I’m open to landowners wanting to develop their land while adhering to our current Zoning requirements of a 5-acre average lot-size. I’ll support current business owners and additions in our industrial and commercial zoned areas of our community. I’ve worked for Caterpillar Inc. the last 25 years manufacturing Paving Equipment. As the Facility Manager, I’ve had the opportunity to be part of a great team that promoted teamwork and collaboration to accomplish our goals. I will bring this same Leadership and experience to the City Council.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1) Maintain the rural feel that makes Nowthen special
2) Continue to work to improve services in Nowthen
3) Improve the partnerships with or Local Businesses and communication with our community
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.