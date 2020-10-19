Daniel Breyen
Age: 50
Family: Married with two children
Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree in Math/Computer Science from St. John’s University
Occupation: Product Support Analyst
Years lived in city: 41
Community involvement (top 3): Technology Committee at church, Volunteering at Feed My Starving Children, Serving in Nowthen — helping with parking at the Farmer’s Market, volunteering at Heritage Fest, and helping at our recycling center.
Contact information: (612) 470-2234 or dnbreyen@gmail.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Born and raised in Nowthen, I enjoy the open spaces that our community offers. Having served on the City Council for almost 4 years, I am currently representing the city on the Anoka County Fire Protection Council, as well as on the Fire Board with the City of Ramsey. I was on the search committee to hire our City Clerk/Treasurer position. I am one of the city’s representatives of our Watershed Management Organization. Also, I am participating in regular conference calls with Anoka County Emergency Management Officials regarding the current pandemic.
Nowthen is one of the cities in Anoka County with the lowest tax basis. Effectively allocating your tax dollars in the city’s budget, while continuing to provide excellent customer service, whether you interact with the city via the website or in person, is important to me as a council member.
Meeting regularly to collaborate with some area elected officials, we discuss issues related to our local area, which allows me to understand better the challenges our communities face. I worked with that group to coordinate a resolution to urge the governor to open up our area businesses.
Finally, I am recommended for the Nowthen City Council by our local Republican Senate District 31 BPOU.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
First, I want to assist in the completion of establishing a new Fire Department for Emergency Services in Nowthen. This is an exciting time for us, as it’s not often that a community gets to build a new department.
Also, I will continue to work with area internet providers and County, State, and Federal departments to help fund and upgrade much needed high-speed internet into our community. As distance learning and working from home is now more of the norm, faster internet is more necessary than ever. Expanding internet is a challenge for a rural community in the metro area, and I will continue to work toward this goal.
Finally, however you choose to interact with the city, whether it’s in person or online, I want the residents of Nowthen to have an excellent customer experience. Having a website that gives residents a choice to access city services online is important, and I will continue to work with staff on accomplishing this as a communication tool, as well as looking at using other forms of electronic media for communications from the city.
