The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce began a series of candidate forums on Oct. 6 at Elk River City Hall.
On tap first were six candidates vying for one of three seats on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners. Each incumbent has one challenger.
For more on these candidates check out the voters guide in this newspaper.
The Chamber also hosted a forum on Oct. 8 for candidates seeking a position on the Otsego City Council. There are six candidates for two council seats and there are three candidates for mayor. All three incumbents are seeking reelection. The Star News published a voters guide on candidates for these races and on races for Elk River and Zimmerman city councils this past week. Those can be found at www.erstarnews.com.
The Chamber has two remaining forums. They are:
•6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13: Elk River City Council at Elk River City Hall.
•5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14: Minnesota Legislative District 30 at Elk River City Hall.
All forums will be recorded and available until Nov. 3.
This week’s edition of the Star News also includes questionnairesthat were filled out by candidates running for District 30 of the Minnesota Senate and District 30A and B of the Minnesota House.
