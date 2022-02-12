District 728 Community Education has two new adult fitness classes coming up in March.

Chakra Yoga will be offered as a seven-week series from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, March 5-April 16 , at the Handke Center in Elk River. Cost is $89.

Introduction to Fencing will run for seven sessions from 6-7 p.m. Mondays, March 28-May 9, at Salk Middle School in Elk River. Cost is $85.

For more information or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

