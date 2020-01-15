New logo, updated website and shopping area transformation are all in the works at Elk River-based site
As the new year moves rapidly along, local nonprofit CAER Food Shelf in Elk River is preparing for a few changes in 2020.
New logo
Throughout the year, CAER is planning on transitioning to a new look with a new logo. While envisioning the logo direction, the organization wanted to capture and highlight the spirit of togetherness that CAER was founded on four decades ago — a strong community joining together to fight hunger and helping one another.
In collaboration with CAER, Prime Advertising and Design donated their time and talents to create the new logo for CAER. The design was approved by the CAER Board of Directors after months of work by the CAER Marketing Committee, which includes staff and volunteers.
Super Shelf
In late 2020, CAER is slated to undergo a transformation in its shopping area as part of the Super Shelf grant awarded in 2019.
The focus of the changes highlights the welcoming environment and access to appealing, healthy food for shoppers. The process may include transforming the shopping area space, increasing accessibility to a variety of healthy, culturally appropriate food while continuing to promote client-centered, individual choice.
Updated website
An updated, modern-looking website will be rolled out in 2020 as well. In addition to the some of the standard information, CAER will be adding a resource page for clients, additional options for donors as well as a blog to share the happenings at CAER.
Community members interested in assisting CAER Food Shelf during these transition processes this year are encouraged to contact the nonprofit organization at info@caerfoodshelf.org or 763-441-1020 for additional information.
Founded in 1979, CAER, which stands for Community Aid Elk River, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which provides emergency food assistance to Elk River, Otsego, and Zimmerman families and individuals in need.
