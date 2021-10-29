Contractors for the Minnesota Department of Transportation laid down and smoothed out a new bituminous trail along Highway 10 between Lake Orono and the Elk River Dairy Queen. Workers at DQ and volunteers who keep up the land on Highway 10 that is home to a veterans memorial expressed excitement over the improved access that will make stops along the trail a destination for walkers, bicyclists, runners and roller bladers throughout the year.
