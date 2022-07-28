by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Carole McNaughton-Commers said she feels fortunate to be exactly where she wants to be in her career — making a difference and helping people and the community.
She began work in February as the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program coordinator for Sherburne and Wright counties, where she works to match adults ages 55 and older with volunteer opportunities in agencies such as food shelves, schools, senior living communities, libraries, local governments and more.
“I just saw it as the perfect next step for me,” McNaughton-Commers said. “It’s such a great program that’s been going strong for so long. It’s an honor to be a part of it.”
She’s no stranger to the area, having served as manager of District 728 Community Education in Elk River from 1989 to 2008.
McNaughton-Commers said she remembers those years as a time of great growth and change in the region. Her work was “super busy, ever changing, a ton of variety,” she said.
She added, “I hated to leave. You invest so much time and energy into, really, community work. But, here I am back again. I’m coming full circle.”
She and her husband had been wanting to get back to the area and now live east of Princeton. She said it’s been fun to reconnect with people that she knew from her District 728 Community Education days, some of whom have now retired and are RSVP volunteers.
Working for RSVP, McNaughton-Commers said she enjoys connecting with the volunteers and organizations. She also likes that the program values community involvement and lifelong learning, similar virtues embraced by Community Education, all in an effort to move toward healthier, positive communities.
“At any age, it’s really important for people to be connected somehow,” she said.
She wants people to know that volunteering through RSVP is very flexible, tailored to the volunteer and can take many forms, from a one-time volunteer opportunity to an ongoing gig.
“There’s no pressure. It’s all based on what they want,” she said. “It’s for their health and well-being and whatever they can give is a benefit to the community. There’s a lot of needs.”
Volunteering is very impactful for people, she said. In just her first few months on the job, she’s already had RSVP volunteers tell her that volunteering has changed their lives.
‘I was always looking to help people’
A native of New Brighton, McNaughton-Commers is a graduate of Irondale High School. She went to college to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in social work.
“I was always looking to help people,” she said.
Specifically, she found out she wanted to help people by being on the prevention side of things. Community Education and now the RSVP program are enabling her to do just that.
Jennifer Wucherer, director of the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program covering a four-county region that includes Sherburne, Wright, Stearns and Benton, said she’s pleased that McNaughton-Commers is on board.
“She’s got an amazing background and a lot to offer in our community,” Wucherer told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners at a recent meeting.
McNaughton-Commers works primarily out of the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River, but also has office space at the new Wright County government facility in Buffalo. To reach her, call 763-765-3036 or email carole.mcnaughton-commers@ci.stcloud.mn.us.
About Carole McNaughton-Commers
Here’s at look at Carole McNaughton-Commers’ career path.
• Manager of District 728 Community Education in Elk River for 19 years from 1989 to 2008.
• Director of youth and community programs at the University of Minnesota, Department of Recreation and Wellness from 2008 to 2013.
• Marketing, communications and operations for Whitewater Learning from 2011 to 2015, where she did online professional development for educators.
• Director of operations and program development for Key Log Rolling from 2014 to 2016, where she helped grow the historic sport of log rolling with events and activities for youth and adults at camps, colleges, community programs and more.
• Director of community education at Richfield Public Schools from 2016 to 2022.
• AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program coordinator for Sherburne and Wright counties from February 2022 to the present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.