Waste Management and MMPA plan to develop renewable energy from methane
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (MMPA) has announced that the agency plans to develop a renewable natural gas plant at the Elk River Landfill.
MMPA and Elk River Landfill, Inc., a Waste Management affiliate, finalized a 15-year contract for MMPA to build, own and operate a renewable natural gas plant at the landfill north of the Twin Cities, on Waste Management land adjoining the landfill on U.S. Highway 169.
The plant will be located near the retired Landfill Gas to Energy plant, which collected methane from 73 points at the landfill. This same landfill gas collection system that served the original Landfill Gas to Energy project will continue to provide gas for the next-generation renewable natural gas facility.
The four 16-cylinder, 1,200 horsepower Caterpillar generators, however, have served their purpose for decades and now are at the end of their useful life. They will not be part of the new facility.
The Elk River Landfill is in the process of adding capacity for ordinary municipal wastes that will extend the site’s ability to continue serving communities in Sherburne and surrounding counties, and the MMPA plant will be sized to recover and use the resulting gas.
The facility will be designed to process up to approximately 3,000 standard cubic feet per minute of incoming landfill gas, equivalent to approximately 90 million British thermal units per hour.
“Landfill gas systems can generate gas for 40 years or longer,” said Jule Ketchum, an area public affairs manager for WM. “The Elk River Landfill’s new RNG (renewable natural gas) facility is sized to accommodate, but is not dependent upon, future expansion of the facility.”
Under the agreement, Waste Management will deliver landfill gas, an energy-rich natural byproduct of decomposing waste, to the MMPA plant for purification and processing before delivery to the Northern Natural Gas Pipeline.
“This project will increase MMPA’s renewable gas sources – allowing MMPA to increase its percentage of renewable electric energy generation,” said Oncu Er, chief operating officer for MMPA, a public agency providing wholesale electric power to 12 local municipalities that in turn supply power to approximately 164,000 Minnesotans.
“This RNG collaboration deepens our commitment to Minnesota’s sustainable future,” said Mike Miller, senior district manager in Waste Management’s Upper Midwest Area. “Waste Management is committed to providing reliable renewable energy by collecting landfill gas and converting it to produce pipeline quality gas that can be used for homes and vehicles.”
MMPA’s diverse portfolio of renewable and conventional power supply resources includes Oak Glen Wind Farm, Buffalo Solar Farm, Hometown BioEnergy and Faribault Energy Park.
Waste Management hosts 16 renewable natural gas facilities across North America through a mix of Waste Management renewable energy facilities and third-party developers.
