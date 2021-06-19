I have been a member of Pinewood for four years now and wanted to voice my opinion on the course this year. Being run by Elk River Golf course and this is the worst condition the course has been in, to date.
The greens are not good and sprinklers are in need of repair, but not being done. Trimming is terrible and over all the course is in need of work.
Thank goodness there will be new owners who care about the course as of the 30th of June.
Good luck to the new owners and I look forward to many more years of golf at Pinewood. — George Ackland, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.