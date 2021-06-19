I have been a member of Pinewood for four years now and wanted to voice my opinion on the course this year. Being run by Elk River Golf course and this is the worst condition the course has been in, to date.

The greens are not good and sprinklers are in need of repair, but not being done. Trimming is terrible and over all the course is in need of work.

Thank goodness there will be new owners who care about the course as of the 30th of June.

Good luck to the new owners and I look forward to many more years of golf at Pinewood. — George Ackland, Elk River

