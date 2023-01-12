Photo by Joni Astrup
Ryan Dunlap took the oath of office from Otsego City Clerk Audra Etzel on Monday, Jan. 9.
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Ryan Dunlap, newly elected to the Otsego City Council in November, took the oath of office at the council’s first meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 9.
Council Member Tina Goede, who was reelected in November, was absent so she will take the oath of office at the next council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.
Goede and Dunlap were the top two finishers in the council race that was on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Six people ran for the two at-large seats. Both are four-year terms.
At Monday’s Otsego City Council meeting Dunlap also reported on what he’s been up to since winning a seat on the City Council.
One of the things he has done is tour the Lake Johanna Fire Department, a private nonprofit entity that serves the cities of Arden Hills, North Oaks, and Shoreview.
Mayor Jessica Stockamp wondered why he chose to tour that particular department.
Dunlap said it’s the fifth-largest privately owned non-industrial fire department in the United States and has been in business for 80 years.
“They have an operating budget that is, I think, 18% lower than similarly-sized municipally owned fire departments,” he said.
The department serves an area similar in size to Otsego, but with about twice the population, he added.
Dunlap also has been learning about Otsego city facilities.
He said he has toured City Hall and public works, the east wastewater treatment facility and Prairie Center.
He also attended the I-94 West Corridor Coalition’s legislative preview breakfast.
