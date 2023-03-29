Kristi Stanislawski has been sworn in as district court judge in Minnesota’s 10th Judicial District. Stanislawski is chambered in Elk River and replaces Judge Mary Yunker, who retired.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Stanislawski’s appointment in January. The investiture ceremony took place on March 10.
Prior to her judicial appointment Stanislawski was an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege and Athmann, PA. Her practice included serving as the lead prosecutor for the cities of Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball and St. Stephen, as well as representing private clients in civil and family matters.
She previously worked as a staff attorney for Minnesota’s attorney licensing boards, as an associate attorney for Rajkowski Hansmeier Ltd., and as a law clerk.
Her community involvement includes serving on Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors and volunteering with the Children’s Law Center and the Stearns/Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
Stanislawski also serves on the board of the St. Michael-Albertville Girls Basketball Association and as a coach for the St. Michael-Albertville fifth grade girls traveling team.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Winona State University and her law degree from Hamline University School of Law.
