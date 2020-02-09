Elk River visionary who made the state’s trunk highway system a reality will have a new home for plaques that were originally made to memorialize
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Sherburne County Public Works Director Andrew Witter went before the County Board on Feb. 4 toting a 100-year-old transportation plan detailed in a handy little booklet nicely bound in heavy card stock.
He was there to seek acceptance not for the plan but for two bronze plaques, weighing about 75 pounds apiece, that were originally created to memorialize the contributions of one of Elk River’s most powerful visionaries.
“His vision, ability and untiring efforts made the Minnesota trunk highway system a reality,” Witter said of the late Charles M. Babcock, the mind behind the creation of the Minnesota’s system of highways.
Witter also sought and got approval for forming a team to find an appropriate home for the plaques and historical documents.
Witter easily got acceptance for the plaques and his idea of forming a small group with the Babcock family, Sherburne History Center representatives and county officials to assemble a plan to find an appropriate and perhaps permanent place.
Some of Babcock’s greatest achievements came while he was the state’s first commissioner of highways, a post he held from 1917-32 that now falls under the umbrella of the Minnesota Department of Transportation..
The Elk River man was a Sherburne County commissioner long before that from 1908-1910.
“He realized very quickly that his state vision of a transportation system wouldn’t do him as much good sitting in county commission chair as it would be at the state level,” Witter said. “That’s when he moved onto the state highway commission.”
He served on the state highway commission from 1910-17 and went on to be the state’s first commissioner of transportation.
Babcock is also credited with figuring out a way to provide a constitutionally dedicated revenue stream so construction and maintenance could be funded. His vision to fund construction and maintenance of a highway system became known as the Babcock Amendment, and it became the first amendment Minnesotans made to the Minnesota Constitution.
“It levied the first automobile registration tax as well as the first gasoline tax to fund our roads within Sherburne County and within the entire state of Minnesota,” Witter said, raising the Babcock plan in his hand. “There’s some language on the back that was pretty interesting from 1919.”
The language and the plan Witter talked about was created before the County State Aid Highway system was in place and before the federal highway system was put in motion by President Eisenhower in the 1950s.
It read: “Remember the total cost of the Trunk Highway System as recommended by C. M. Babcock, Commissioner of Highways, and submitted to the people by the McGarry Bill, --- Amendment No. 1 --- is to be defrayed entirely by the proceeds from motor vehicle license fees. The motor vehicle owner pays the bill, but gets his money back through decreased costs of operation.”
Underneath all this in bold lettering and underlined it read: “Vote ‘YES’ on Amendment No. 1, Nov. 2 1920.”
“(Mr. Babcock) was a pillar in the community as is the family still today,” Witter said.
Sherburne County Commissioner Tim Dolan recognized Dr. Carrie Collyard of Collyard Chiropractic and Wayne Cornelius of Professional Karate Studios for having the foresight to pull the plaques down and place them in hands that could find them a home. The plaques were pulled from the walls of the former District 728 administrative offices during renovations for a health and wellness center that recently opened, with Collyard Chiropractic and PKS Karate as its anchors and several other health and wellness related businesses.
“During renovations they made a point to reach out,” Dolan said. “They could have been buried (behind) Sheetrock; instead they had the foresight to do that.”
The plaques were first presented to the The Bank of Elk River and the Babcock family, whose desire was to honor Charles M. Babcock and his distinguished service for the common good. They apparently turned to the city of Elk River, who turned to the Sherburne History Center, who agreed to store them until plans were made. History center officials turned to Sherburne County upon hearing of their desire to find a home for them.
It’s possible the items could be paired with portions of a granite monument rumored to around that once existed at the old Babcock home site.
“Unfortunately, and ironically, they were taken down with the construction of a Highway 10 expansion project,” Witter said.
The initial thought has been to showcase them somewhere in the Sherburne County Government Center. One commissioner spoke in favor of that. Another commissioner spoke in favor of leaving that decision open ended, so it could be considered by the group tasked with developing a plan before any final decisions are made.
Witter has already started assembling the team and is looking forward to the next several months of planning.
“It’s kind of fun to work on something a little different,” he said of the history project.
