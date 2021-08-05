It is on display in Elk River through Aug. 31
An exhibit telling the stories of immigrants and refugees from central Minnesota is on display through Aug. 31 at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River.
The Green Card Voices exhibit is located in the hallways throughout the government center, 13880 Business Center Drive, and can be viewed by the public between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The exhibit features 18 first-generation immigrants and refugees from 12 different countries of origin who now live and work in central Minnesota. Eight-foot-tall full-color banners each display a portrait, the person’s 200-word biography, a quote and a QR code that viewers can scan with a smart phone or iPad to watch the first-person video story.
The exhibit is made possible through a partnership between Sherburne County, Unite Cloud, and STIR.
STIR is a group made up of individuals, agencies and churches from within and around Sherburne County that focuses on the impact trauma has on people’s lives, and aims to spread a wave of resiliency throughout the community.
Green Card Voices produced its first touring photo exhibit of immigrants’ stories in 2013. The exhibit featured 20 Twin Cities immigrants and has traveled to more than 35 locations in Minnesota. Since then, Green Card Voices produced four additional exhibits in collaboration with local partners in central Minnesota, Willmar and Fargo, North Dakota. An exhibit in Atlanta, Georgia, is in the works.
