Sherburne County official gives virtual report from quarantine
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
In an ironic twist, Sherburne County Health and Human Services Director Amanda Larson gave an update on the COVID-19 situation and other topics Tuesday from her home because she is in quarantine.
“I had a close contact exposure at work, and so I am playing by the rules and I’m quarantining for 14 days,” Larson told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners in a virtual presentation.
Her quarantine comes as new COVID-19 cases hit record numbers in Minnesota.
“Statewide it’s just out of control. It really feels like it’s hit locally too,” she said.
Larson called the weekend of Halloween “a definite tipping point.” There were 83 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sherburne County on Monday, Nov. 2 — an all-time high.
Larson said there aren’t any clusters of COVID-19 in jails, prisons, long-term-care facilities or congregate care facilities — just widespread community transmission.
She said they are unable to keep up with contact tracing and case investigation in Sherburne County.
Larson reminded people of the importance of wearing a mask, saying masks are a primary mitigation strategy along with being outside and social distancing.
Here’s a recap of Sherburne County’s COVID-19 situation, as of Tuesday:
•Total cases are at 2,140.
•275 of those are active cases.
•118 have been hospitalized, 37 have been in the ICU and there have been 24 deaths.
