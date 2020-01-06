District 728 Community Education has new classes coming up in Elk River.
•Reboot Your Health in the New Year. 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9-23. Handke Center. $75.
•REFIT with Chris Sandberg, a “movement+music” total body workout in a judgment-free zone. 6:15 -7:15 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Lincoln Elementary. $39.
•Asian Favorites. Prepare foods like egg rolls and fried rice. 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. Elk River High School. $45.
Register at www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
