Several new online health and wellness classes will be offered this summer through District 728 Community Education. Classes cost $19 each.

They include:

• Understanding anxiety: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

• Loneliness: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

• How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The classes are taught by Mary Jo Meadow, a psychology and religious studies professor emerita at Minnesota State University at Mankato. She holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology.

For more information or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

