District 728 Community Education is offering a new class called “Unforgettable Wedding Planning.”

A certified wedding planner will talk about how to make weddings stress-free and fun.

The one-session class runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Handke Center in Elk River. Cost is $19 per individual or $35 per pair.

For more information or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

