New caucus attendee takes an active role

by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
On a chilly, damp Tuesday night, Brandi Snell arrived at Elk River High School to participate in a precinct caucus for the first time.
She brought along her two kids, ages 7 and 4, and said they are the reason she turned out.
“They have a future here and I want them to have a good one,” Snell explained.
She said the precinct caucus is a good place to start being involved, rather than staying home and complaining.
Snell was one of 16 adults attending the Elk River Ward 1, Precinct 1B Republican precinct caucus, which was chaired by Brad Bjorkman. Snell did not just sit back and watch it unfold.
She introduced the only resolution of the night, a pro-life measure that people attending the caucus agreed to advance to the next level for consideration. Snell said she is involved in a group that would like to abolish abortion in Minnesota and elsewhere. “There are eight other states in the country that have already started the process,” she said.
Snell also was elected precinct secretary and was one of 14 delegates chosen to attend the Senate District 30 convention, set for March 14 at Salk Middle School in Elk River.
The Ward 1, Precinct 1B caucus was a mixture of new people like Snell and political veterans.
Many of them talked about why they are involved in explaining to the caucus attendees why they wanted to be delegates to the March 14 convention.
Henry Griner said he and his wife, Leslie, have lived in Elk River for close to 50 years and raised their family here. They have been delegates to the state Republican convention in the past.
“(I) just really have a heart for helping to get things back on track at the state level, but at the local levels, too,” he said. “... We’re a Christian family and we just want to see Christian values, morals come back to our state.”
Leslie Griner said it’s important that people step up and get involved. She said it’s been good to have a part in raising up people who will stand up for the values that she and others cherish.
Steve Purzner said he volunteered on the recent campaign for Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, and the experience put a burr under his saddle.
“Here I am. I want to get involved. I want to have an effect. I want to do something,” Purzner said.
Novotny, who was elected Feb. 4 to fill out former Rep. Nick Zerwas’ term, told the caucus attendees it’s important that they are there.
He noted that at the Republican endorsing convention in December to choose a candidate to run for Zerwas’ seat, just 36 people showed up.
“Thirty-six delegates, for all intents and purposes, picked me,” he said.
Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, also stopped by the caucus. With both the Minnesota House of Representatives and the governor’s office controlled by DFLers, Kiffmeyer said the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate is serving as a firewall.
“If we wouldn’t have a (Republican) majority in the Senate, all the radical liberals would have their way here in Minnesota,” Kiffmeyer said.
She encouraged those attending to help Republicans get elected this fall.
“It’s a critical election that’s coming up this year,” she said. “They all are, really, aren’t they?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.