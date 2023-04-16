by Jim Boyle
Construction of an interchange at Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4 hasn’t even secured all of the funding it will need to proceed, but talk of the project is already having a positive impact on the local business community there.
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its first ever Zimmerman Business Council meeting in Zimmerman on April 12, and it attracted several dozen members of the local business community and others who came to hear a project update and meet fellow members of their business community, and those with a stake in its success.
“We feel, as an organization, there is a lot going on in Zimmerman, with the prospect of an interchange at County Road 4 and Highway 169, and there is an opportunity for an economic explosion up there,” said Debbi Ryderg, the executive director of the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce. “We want to support those businesses in their efforts, and let them all get to know one another.”
The plan was to host the meeting in a board room at The Bank of Elk River’s Zimmerman branch, but after two dozen people RSVP’d, coupled with knowledge of others who hadn’t RSVP’d but planned to attend, Chamber Member Gina Artisensi-Skime, who works at the Bank of Elk River, turned to her backyard business neighbor Martha Ahlschlager of Fremont Village Senior Living to see about using a meeting room at their new facility.
The meeting started just after 9 a.m. on April 12 once chairs were brought from other rooms and others found a place to stand and listen.
Rydberg started the meeting giving everyone a chance to introduce themselves to the group.
There was a mix of new and longtime business owners with varying degrees of years spent living and working in the Zimmerman area, spanning as far as Elk River and Otsego to the south and Milaca to the north. There were bankers, real estate agents, service business operators as well as downtown retailers, local media and movers to name but a few. There were also a few elected officials and Sherburne County’s economic development coordinator.
They were there to hear a presentation on the highway interchange project proposal by Zimmerman City Administrator Randy Piasecki, who has been working for the city since 1994.
“I have seen Zimmerman transform from a town of 1,500 to now touching 7,000 people,’ he said. “Most of you understand the County Road 4 intersection at Highway 169 is a very dangerous location. It’s hard to believe in the late 1980s and early 1990s it was still regulated with stop signs.”
Members in attendance heard a report and then had time for questions about the plan. Piasecki went over the proposal in great detail and provided updates of the planning, local involvement, some of the decisions made so far and gave an update on funding that is not expected to be known now until after the current legislative session that will end in May.
Rydberg said the plan is to continue inviting members of the group to a monthly meeting — for lunch every other month and then on alternating months have a program like they did this past Wednesday.
It has been years since Zimmerman has had its own Chamber of Commerce, something that fell by the wayside as previous chamber members’ terms expired and there were not enough people coming forward to replace them.
Rydberg provided information to those who came about the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce and how it energizes the “PACE” of business through promotion, advocacy, connections and education.
She concluded the meeting saying, “Let’s grow business in Zimmerman.”
