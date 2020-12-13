A passenger in a fatal motor vehicle crash survived after an automobile he was in left County Road 30 in Big Lake Township and plunged into about an 11 feet of water, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.
Dashon James Rodriguez, 19, was reportedly the driver of a vehicle that died after he failed to negotiate a 90-degree curve while traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the 15500 block of Sherburne County Road 30. The vehicle went down an embankment and into the river.
Devin Michael Moksnes, 22, swam to shore and went to a nearby house for help, Brott said. By the time deputies were able to locate the vehicle, the driver was still inside and deceased, according to Brott.
The crash happened at about 1:40 a.m.
Moksnes sustained minor injuries in the crash.
It appears Moksnes attended Rogers High School previously, and lives in Elk River. Rodriguez is believed to be from Nevis and reportedly had been staying with friends in Elk River.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, Brott reported.
