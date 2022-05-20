by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The public — neighbors to the track and supporters of ERX Motor Park — made their feelings known about the Elk River venue.
City staff said the city received about 55 letters, most of which were in support of ERX and said ERX is a family friendly location, provides an economic boost for the city, is one of the better venues in the Midwest, hosts charitable events, keeps kids occupied and presents educational activities.
However, the majority of public comments at the meeting expressed displeasure with the noise coming from ERX and the potential plan proposed by city staff to route traffic from ERX to Brook Road.
Elk River Extreme Motor Park business manager Heidi Goodin spoke first during the public comment period and said ERX had become a staple in the Elk River community and that she recently spent six hours knocking on doors and talking to neighbors to hear their concerns.
“ERX is really moving and shaping the lives of so many children and individuals in the community,” she said.
She also maintained that ERX does not want to build the road to Brook Road and has not talked to the Minnesota Department of Transportation to determine if that would be the best solution.
“We cannot build this road at this time,” she said. “We do not have the funds to build this road, we have not done the research to build this road. … That’s a five-year project, if not longer.”
Goodin also said she was fine with not having the change in hours of operation from 11 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Lora Wynn, an Elk River resident who lives on Brook Road, said her biggest issue with ERX was the noise. Wynn had circulated a petition to shut down ERX, which 39 households signed. Wynn said staff should do a noise evaluation during events.
“I’m very upset with this ERX and the noise we have to listen to,” Wynn said. “I think that’s my biggest concern and irritation and anger.”
Rick Wynn said Goodin waited too long to start talking to residents and hearing their concerns.
“It’s interesting hearing from people who don’t live around the track talk about how nice and quiet it is. It’s not nice and quiet,” he said. “It’s a couple years too late to start talking to the neighbors.”
Elk River resident Alecia Kuhlmann said she didn’t want the hour extension, nor the traffic on Brook Road but that she does like ERX and the events held there. Resident Ashley Welsh said she agreed and had attended events at ERX but there was too much noise and Brook Road is not cut out for heavy traffic.
“Wouldn’t that suck to hear (that noise) over and over instead of hearing the frogs in the pond and the birds?” she said. “That’s what we paid for instead of the noise.”
Frederika Schuur, who said she had lived on Brook Road since 1940, said when her daughter visited she was shocked her parents were able to sleep. Schur also said she was able to hear the noise with the air conditioner on and the windows shut.
“I think there should be something done because it’s only going to grow bigger and bigger,” she said.
Resident Norm Lemmon said routing traffic to Brook Road is “the craziest idea” he’s heard, while resident Dave Solars said the noise from ERX is devaluing the properties of those who live near it.
Stephanie Menning, the executive director of the Minnesota Utility Contractors Association, spoke in support of ERX and said that residents likely chose to live there and knew there would be noise beforehand.
“ERX is a good community contributor, they give a lot back to this community and I hope the council takes that into appreciation,” she said.
Residents Rick Hoblin and Jim Schroer said the noise wasn’t too bad from ERX in comparison to the good the business does for the community.
Elk River resident Alan Skogquist said ERX provides an important venue for kids who might not be interested in other sports or activities and that most events are done by 9 p.m.
“Some kids need that for confidence, it helps them in school, helps them with socialization, with friends,” he said. “There’s so much more to this than noise.”
Tayven and Kimberly Woody from Milaca said ERX is good for the state.
“I’m the ultimate race mom, I’m guilty for making that noise, and for that I am not sorry,” Kimberly said, adding that she would love to live near the track and would switch properties with someone who does. “It brings my family together and we have so much fun. … The race does end, the noise does end.”
Caroline Staples, a resident of Brook Road, said ERX and the noise doesn’t bother them but an entrance on Brooke Road would affect her property substantially and she didn’t support that.
