(Editor's note: The Neighbors Helping Neighbors effort recently had their distribution. Below is an article that ran in the Nov. 2 edition of the Star News that give some history on the program.)
Zimmerman schools, community have come together for 25-plus years to provide for those who find themselves in a season of need
by Marj Hart
Contributing Writer
Zimmerman can be proud. For more than 25 years, neighbors have truly been helping neighbors.
How did it all start?
At first, it was an idea generated by the then-principal Marie Norman of Zimmerman Elementary. She wanted to help local families and instituted a collection drive for, at first, hats, boots and mittens. Within a few years it grew into a Christmas giving program for clothes and other needs. At that same time, the Zimmerman/Livonia Fire Department in conjunction with Zimmerman Off-Sale Liquors, were conducting a toy drive and shopping for toys.
When both groups determined that families were utilizing both programs, they were combined approximately 12 years ago.
Now, Ryan Maloney, the Zimmerman-Livonia fire chief, oversees the entire program along with help from three social workers from Zimmerman school — Jenny Manthey, Ginger Skille and Paul Gisselquist. Lacey Holland, a parent liaison for Westwood Elementary School, also helps. There are others, too.
Manthey said the “it is truly a school and community supported effort” which not only helps families in need but also brings the community together.
Manthey also said that “the intent of the organization is to provide families a temporary solution, but it is not meant to be an ongoing means of providing a family with holiday gifts”.
The Zimmerman/Livonia Fire Department carries the major responsibility. The department is responsible for handling the applications, collects toys at the fire station and other drop-off sites, and then shops for all of the toys.
How does this all work? If your family needs assistance, you can complete an application. It must be completed and turned in at the Zimmerman Fire Department drop box by a certain date. Families who qualify will be notified by letter.
When asked about the biggest issue or struggle for the program Manthey said “sometimes people apply too late, or at the very last day. Once the “angel” forms have been submitted, the firefighters and other fire department officials have to shop for all of the eligible children. If they get requests for 30 or more children on the last day, it can be difficult to get the shopping done in time.”
Manthey said the magnitude of this community effort could be easily overlooked, but not by those involved. She said so many contribute by shopping for items, collecting and distributing as well as making monetary donations.
If anyone would like to make a cash donation to the program, it can be done through an account at Woodlands Bank in Zimmerman. The account name is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”. If anyone would like to make a toy/gift/wrapping paper donation, they could drop that off at any of the three Zimmerman schools or the Refuge church.
Manthey said it is gratifying when they “get lots of letters saying that families wouldn’t have managed without the program. Also, some families who have received help in the past assist with the program, and now in turn help others to give back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.