by Jim Boyle
Editor
In between shifts and calls for service, members of the Elk River Police and Fire departments well as the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department on May 2 paid a visit to Simonet Drive for some hot food and appreciation.
Elk River City Council Member Garrett Christianson, with the help of his family and barbecue-loving neighbors with connections to a successful food truck business, concocted the appreciation event for the men and women in blue and brown as well as firefighters and other emergency personnel. They did it with the help of a crew of volunteers from the #Livin Foundation, a nonprofit movement whose mission is to promote a positive outlook on life, reduce the stigma associated with depression/mental illness, and ultimately prevent suicide through various activities, events and outreach.
The first-time event, which Christianson says won’t be the last, served a total of 82 meals in to-go containers to police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters as well as Sherburne County dispatch and jail staff.
Christianson called the event a collective effort built on a shared interest in outdoor barbecues.
“When my wife Tara and I moved to Simonet Drive at the end of 2019, I learned quickly that my neighbor Jake Nelson and I had a shared interest, barbecue,” Christianson said.
Neighbor Jake Nelson and his barbecue business partner Phil Buhay operate a food truck business called Smoke ’Em Like You Stole ’Em BBQ. It was Jake’s wife, Lori Nelson, who brought up the idea of giving back to the community by showing their appreciation to local first responders. The idea stuck like barbecue sauce on well-grilled ribs.
“We wanted to send a clear message to our first responders: We appreciate you and all that you do for us. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve those who serve us in the community,” Garrett Christianson said.
Each meal consisted of pulled pork, ribs, burnt ends, Jake Nelson’s homemade beans and a cornbread muffin. Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, stopped over to help pass out food.
“The Smoke ’Em Like You Stole ’Em operation as well as the handful of volunteers that showed up were crucial to the success of this event,” Christianson said.
