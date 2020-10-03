I support Andrew Hulse for Sherburne County Commissioner. Andrew is a natural and proven leader with his experience as a Naval Flight Officer and his several executive leader positions within the aerospace industry.

I know Andrew as a neighbor on Lake Orono. I’ve witnessed first hand his leadership as the President of the Lake Orono Improvement Association. He was involved in creating, and presenting to the City of Elk River, our vision for the lake.

Andrew’s membership in the Elk River Sportsman Club enhances his passionate support and defense of the Second Amendment.

Andrew supports the Sheriff’s Office Jail and the relationship between Sherburne County and the U.S Marshals to continue housing federal prisoners.

Andrew’s ownership of a small business allows him first hand knowledge of the need for budget restraint at the local level, dangers of rising property taxes and irresponsible spending.

Andrew’s professional, military and volunteer background make him an obvious choice for Sherburne County Commissioner. — Ed Bury, Elk River

