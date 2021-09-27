by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Fifty-four percent of Sherburne County residents age 16 and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.
That compares to 69% statewide.
“We’d like to continue to get a little closer to that 70% (benchmark),” said Nicole Ruhoff, public health manager at Sherburne County Health and Human Services. She updated the County Board of Commissioners on that and other COVID-19 matters on Tuesday.
Ruhoff said Sherburne County vaccination rates are closest to the state average in the 65-plus group. Eighty-eight percent of people age 65 and older in Sherburne County have completed the vaccination series, compared to 89% statewide.
People age 16 and older living in the Elk River area (55330 ZIP code) have the highest vaccination rates in the county, at 69% of residents age 16 and older. The lowest rates are Princeton (55371) and Becker (55308) at 50%. Zimmerman (55398) is at 52% and Big Lake (55309) at 58%.
COVID-19 case numbers have been trending up in Sherburne County recently. Ruhoff said there was a significant increase in cases in August, when there were 655 cases reported in the county. As of Sept. 14, cases were at 497 for the month.
The most cases were among the 30- to 39-year-old age group, she said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 104 Sherburne County residents have died of COVID-19. Most recently, there was one death in May, two in August and 5 confirmed deaths in September with one more confirmation pending.
Locally, Ruhoff said they continue to see a high level of transmission of COVID-19, much like the rest of the state. Sherburne is about in the middle of the pack of the state’s 87 counties when it comes to the level of community transmission.
COVID-19 testing is available at 11 state sites, including one in St. Cloud, and at various local providers. For locations, go to https://tinyurl.com/95k53zws.
For more information about where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.co.sherburne.mn.us/1169/COVID-19-Vaccine.
A new app, Docket, allows Minnesotans to access their immunization record through a smart phone or device, Ruhoff said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.